Joe Mazzulla points to one wrong answer ending bid to coach Jazz prior to landing Celtics job

“I appreciated that I got to go in and do that, especially with a different organization,” Mazzulla said. “They asked me a question I wasn’t quite ready to answer. I didn’t give off the answer I needed to give to get the job. So going through that process helped me articulate my strengths and what I think I can do, and it was a really good process to have to go through.”

Mazzulla said he was asked by Jazz officials in 2022 whether he was prepared at his young age to lead an NBA franchise. While Mazzulla said he can’t remember his answer, he had the sinking feeling his response did not impress management. Utah eventually hired fellow Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy .

Joe Mazzulla said he felt like he blew his interview with the Jazz to be their head coach by not properly answering one question. And that question has stuck with him for the past year-plus as he ascends as Celtics coach.

Mazzulla joked he would never wear a suit again during an interview but also noted he learned from the experience and that particular question. He referenced his head coaching days at Division 2 Fairmont State as leading a program.

“I think if you take away the glitz and glamour of the Celtics or the NBA, running an organization, the values and leadership principles are the same,” Mazzulla said. “I think answer the question in the Utah situation and looking at leadership from that standpoint, knowing that you’ve done it in the past (led an organization), it may look different, you may have to add different values or principles depending on the environment or culture that you’re in but that’s been the most exciting thing is creating that environment.

“You have values you stand for as a person but you don’t know what it’s going to be as an organization until you’re in it and you work together with people to figure out what those are. Creating an environment and developing values and systems have probably been the most fun for me this offseason. Working through those and developing those further and adjusting those as time goes on is probably what I like doing even more than basketball.”

Mazzulla said the Jazz made the right choice in hiring Hardy and deadpanned that his close friend and former staff member is a better coach.

“I don’t remember what my answer was,” Mazzulla said. “But I could feel a sense that I didn’t sell it. I didn’t give the affirmation that I should have.”

Centers of contract attention

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he’s been impressed with the performances of reserve centers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta as the club has decisions to make on their contracts. Kornet, who has served admirably, will have his contract guaranteed if he’s on the roster Wednesday. Queta is on a two-way contract but could have it converted to a standard NBA deal if the club wants to include him on the playoff roster.

“They’re good players,” Stevens said. “And when you’re surrounded by good players, especially our guards and wings we have, you’re job’s a little easier. You get to the rim, they’re either going to throw it up to you or they’re going to throw it out to the other guy for a wide-open three because they’re guy is sinking on you. So they’ve done a good job of filling their roles.”

The Celtics also have to make roster decisions on forward Lamar Stevens and guard-forward Svi Mykhailiuk by Wednesday. Stevens said he’s been impressed with all of the nonguaranteed players.

“I’ve been really pleased with all those guys,” he said. “I don’t want to say what we do or don’t do. I don’t want to ever speak in absolutes but I’ve been really impressed with all those guys. They’ve all come in and done well for us.”

Horford sits this one out

The Celtics decided to sit Al Horford to rest, meaning the big man is likely to play Saturday night vs. the Pacers and also in Monday’s second matchup in Indianapolis. Horford has been held out of at least one game of back-to-back sets since returning to Boston prior to last season.

The question is whether Kristaps Porzingis will join Horford in the lineup Saturday against Indiana. The club has been cautious with the center’s health and may consider giving him a break. He is expected to play in Monday’s game.

Bring it on

Stevens is looking forward to the remainder of the challenging January schedule. “I’m excited to see as we go through this stretch,” he said. “This January is a tough travel schedule for our guys. They’re going to be more of an opportunity for those guys and that will be helpful as we head into February.” … Mazzulla was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for leading the Celtics to a 12-2 record and the top mark in the NBA.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.