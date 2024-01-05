Will Bill Belichick be shown the door on Monday? The possibility is turning Patriots Nation nostalgic.

On Friday, with rumors swirling that a planned meeting with the Patriots ownership on Monday could mean the end for the coach, Patriots Nation went into nostalgia mode.

Well, guess who seems to be in luck, living eulogy-wise? Bill Belichick. Remember him? That trend-setting fashionista? So articulate, warm, and verbose.

The living eulogy. It’s everyone’s dream. People gush about you — and you get to hear them! All your faults forgiven, forgotten, laughed off. Yes, s he ran jokes into the ground in a way that could get annoying, and once mistakenly canceled her son’s spring break plane reservation, but hey, “that’s just Beth being Beth.”

Yeah, sure, over the years the media has griped about his so-called rude or dismissive behavior, his infamous refusal to answer questions, the whole ‘We’re onto Cincinnati” thing. But hey, that was just Bill being Bill!

And ya, once Tom Brady left and … problems developed … a lot of fans complained that he wasn’t good at drafting or evaluating offensive talent or, you know, coaching. And in retrospect, people began to think the offense only ran because of Brady. And the Pats drafted a bunch of wide receivers who were terrible. But now we understand. That was just Bill being Bill.

Things haven’t been perfect. We’ll admit that. We’ve only won three games. Fans have gone from hoping for a win to hoping for a good draft position. But as the final game of the season neared, with no postseason in sight, and it began to sink in that this may be the last time we’ll gaze upon the glory of Belichick on the sidelines rocking a hoodie, even normally vicious Reddit went soft.

“If this is the end,” a popular post read, “man it brings tears to my eyes. The guy literally is a defensive mastermind. … he haunts the Jets, even in their sleep… The past few years with him managing personnel haven’t been great. … [but] Every coach, every person, has some weakness or something they aren’t great at. … Cheers Coach Belichick, I’m honored to be a fan of the team you coach(ed).”

“Amen brother,” read one response.

“He took a franchise that hadn’t won anything… and turned it into the winningest, model franchise,” another response read. “We owe him pretty much everything.”

And besides, even if Belichick wasn’t perfect, he was ours. We’re used to him. We’ve been together for more than two decades. At this point, trying to imagine life with a different coach wearing a short-sleeve hoodie seems impossible.

Seeking: Cuddly old grouch who refuses to explain his decisions.

As Jack Roche, a 23-year-old fan who’s only known one coach, and was wearing a Pats hoodie on Friday even as he worked in New York City, put it: “The idea of getting back into the dating scene is scary.”

If this is truly goodbye for Belichick, his departure will hurt in a different way than Tom Brady’s. When Brady walked out, it was a stab in the heart. We rent our jerseys in despair, and how our bosoms heaved as we sobbed.

If Belichick leaves, the era that ended when Brady walked out the door will end again, or end even harder. “We’re going to have to accept that it’s a totally different team,” Roche said.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady built the Patriots into a dynasty. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Alas, Boston being Boston, even nostalgia can’t be too pure. That means some Belichick admirers are using his potential departure as an opportunity to blast fans who didn’t appreciate him enough.

“At worst, Bill Belichick is the second most important person in the history of the franchise, and yet we still have fans that spend their entire lives coming up with arguments to [expletive] on him,” a Redditor wrote. “You just don’t see this kind of thing in many other fanbases throughout sports.”

“This is the prime example of New England sports fans,” said Boston comedian Tony V. “What have you done for me today? Not even lately. Today.”

Meanwhile, as painful as Belichick’s potential departure might be for some fans, Lauren Beckham Falcone, the WROR radio host, saw a parallel with every first wife who’s ever been dumped.

“We used you for your best years and now we want something shiny and new,” she said. “Sorry, we’re moving on.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.