Point guard Ivan Yhomby cracks the code, helps BC High basketball hand Xaverian its first defeat

“Figuring out that zone was the key to the game, because we weren’t moving. When we got to the middle, that’s when it started flowing,” said Yhomby, who did it all with a final line of 20 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals.

But when the Eagles needed answers, point guard Ivan Yhomby helped crack the Xaverian zone. The senior helped turn the contest around, leading to a 54-44 win to hand the Hawks their first loss of the season.

WESTWOOD — BC High was stuck in the mud throughout most of the first half of its Catholic Conference clash at Xaverian.

Advertisement

Yhomby and 6-foot-4-inch junior James Jones (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) combined to score 16 straight points that led to a 12-3 run on both sides of halftime that gave BC High a 29-23 lead early in the third quarter.

Xaverian (4-1, 1-1) stayed close with a slew of 3-pointers and dogged defense, but the size of BC High (3-2, 1-1) proved to be a factor, with 6-7 sophomore Jalen Rogers and 6-9 senior Dan Civello combining for 15 points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I thought the game would be decided within 5-to-10 feet of the rim,” said BC High 20-year coach Bill Loughnane. “We’re still really trying to find our legs, as far as playing with each other. We’re going to have blips, because of our inexperience.

“I’m really happy they didn’t get frustrated,” Loughnane added. That’s a tough team to play. The only one who got frustrated was me. They stayed together and battled.”

The steadying presence of Yhomby allowed BC High to hold off a rising Xaverian program that took down No. 1 Needham last week. A starter on the 2021-22 state championship team at BC High, the senior is now stepping into his own leadership role.

Advertisement

“I just try to lead the guys like they led me,” Yhomby said. “Mike Loughnane and those guys, they led me. So I just try to lead by example.”