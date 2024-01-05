Red Sox still in search of starting pitching and a power bat

The team signed a durable starting pitcher in Lucas Giolito, then promptly turned around and dealt lefthander Chris Sale — a pitcher of considerable ability but infrequent availability — to Atlanta for Vaughn Grissom, addressing one hole but leaving another one open. So what now?

Thus far, much of the offseason has represented an exercise in moving food around on a plate. The team dealt a lefthanded-hitting outfielder (Alex Verdugo) for three pitching prospects and then traded a pair of depth arms to acquire a righthanded-hitting fourth outfielder (Tyler O’Neill).

The Sox appear to have two top priorities: Upgrading their starting pitching and adding righthanded-hitting power, with rotation improvement clearly at the top of the pecking order.

With the departure of Sale and the free agency of James Paxton (who multiple major league sources pegged as unlikely to return to the Sox), the team’s rotation is arguably thinner than it was in 2024. The club remains engaged on a variety of targets, but at least in free agency, the team doesn’t seem to be at the front of the line on the most prominent targets.

The Sox are at least engaged on Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell, according to multiple major league sources — but major league sources remain skeptical that the team ends up with either.

The posting period for lefthander Shōta Imanaga — generally viewed by evaluators as a No. 3 or 4 starter — concludes Jan. 11, meaning his destination will be known by next Thursday. The Sox had aggressively pursued the lefthander early in the offseason and a major league source described them as one of a handful of teams still involved. However, the team was described as “lurking” in Imanaga’s free agency rather than as one of the most involved teams.

The Sox remain interested in adding a righthanded power bat. Multiple sources identified Teoscar Hernández as a top target, but the Sox haven’t been willing to stretch beyond a two-year offer, while the 31-year-old Hernández is believe be seeking a deal of at least three years.

Thus far this offseason, there have been very few deals of more than two years for position players: Shohei Ohtani’s landmark deal, a six-year deal for Korean star Jung Hoo Lee, and three-year deals for Jeimer Candelario and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. It’s unclear whether the Sox will look to sign anyone aside from a starting pitcher for more than two years. (The Sox’ deal for Giolito was a one-year deal with a player option for a second season.)

While Hernández has been spectacular at Fenway – a .282/.344/.606 slash line – Adam Duvall, who is open to returning to the Sox, represents a shorter-term alternative who likewise has an outstanding .280/.340/.645 career line at Fenway. MLB.com also reported the Sox have shown interest in masher Jorge Soler, though he would have less defensive value than Duvall or Hernández.

A pursuit of a righthanded-hitting outfielder, however, would likely come only if the Sox trade away one of their current outfielders to free a spot. The default assumption had been that the team was ready to move a young, inexpensive outfielder — such as Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, or Wilyer Abreu — as part of a package to acquire a starter with multiple years of control.

Advertisement

But on Friday, the Athletic reported the Sox are listening to offers on left fielder Masataka Yoshida, who just completed the first season of a five-year, $80 million deal.

Major league sources confirmed the Sox have indeed been willing to listen on Yoshida while also entertaining offers on closer Kenley Jansen (who has one year and $16 million left on his deal). Moves to part with either player wouldn’t occur in a vacuum or as an exercise of cutting payroll for its own sake, but would instead be used to free money for other additions.

Is it necessary to trade away a guaranteed salary such as Yoshida’s or Jansen’s in order to add a player such as Hernández and a pitcher? Not necessarily.

If the Sox can trade for a relatively inexpensive starter who is early in the salary arbitration process, then perhaps they could sign Hernández without feeling compelled to shed money elsewhere. If, however, the team added a free agent starter, then an addition of Hernández or Soler (as two examples) without a corresponding trade of another guaranteed contract would seem less likely.

Thus far, new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s first offseason of roster-building has featured a series of interconnected moves — subtracting in some areas and adding in others — rather than direct, dramatic upgrades.

With the deadline to sign Imanaga nearing, greater clarity about the Sox’ direction heading into 2024 may soon come into view.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.