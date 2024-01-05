Is Robert Kraft ready to move on from Bill Belichick? First they need to have ‘The Talk.’

Kraft has said nothing publicly this season about Belichick’s future as the Patriots (4-12) plummeted to the bottom of the standings. They have one last inconsequential game to play, hosting the 6-10 Jets Sunday at 1 p.m.

But before R obert Kraft and Bill Belichick make any decisions about the future , they will have The Talk.

The relationship had a lot of highs, but after 24 years it has evolved to a place where it may no longer be tenable. Circumstances have changed. The spark is gone.

Kraft’s silence has extended to Belichick, as well. Per a source, Kraft has left Belichick in the dark about his future and the direction of the franchise. They have not had any big-picture discussions all season.

“I’m looking forward to working, getting ready for the Jets here,” Belichick said Wednesday when asked if he has had any conversations with Kraft.

When Sunday’s game ends, that’s when the real action begins. Kraft and Belichick are expected to meet as early as Monday to discuss the state of the franchise and, directly or indirectly, Belichick’s future with the Patriots, according to a league source and ESPN.

But don’t expect a swift resolution on the NFL’s “Black Monday,” or the days after. Moving on from a legendary coach, as many inside the league expect to happen, is a delicate dance for Kraft. The expectation is that Kraft and Belichick will have multiple discussions over the next several weeks before any decision is set in stone.

Belichick is under contract for one more season, but his time may be up. The Patriots’ 12 losses are Belichick’s most ever as a head coach and the most ever in Kraft’s 30 years of Patriots ownership. The 2023 season is the fifth in a row in which Belichick has not won a playoff game. He is just 29-37 since Tom Brady left four years ago, for a .439 winning percentage that ranks 21st out of 32 NFL teams.

Kraft had hoped to see a big improvement in 2023, and instead the Patriots are in line for a top-five draft pick.

While many across the league, including those with ties to Belichick and the Patriots, expect Kraft to move on from Belichick, Kraft’s silence has created an air of uncertainty. It’s possible that not even Kraft knows the endgame yet. While he’s clearly upset with the direction of the Patriots, Kraft also has to consider what Plan B would be. He should have a better idea of the coaching landscape by the end of this coming week, when several other teams fire their coaches.

Last spring, Kraft had plans of giving Belichick two more years to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record before handing the reins to Jerod Mayo. But this dismal season seems to have changed everything, per sources. Belichick may no longer be fit to run the Patriots, and Mayo may not be ready for the responsibility.

Sources have indicated that Titans coach Mike Vrabel is the Krafts’ “home run” choice to succeed Belichick, but a trade may be too expensive. The name that is now generating buzz is Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was the Dolphins’ head coach for three years and spent 15 years rising through the Patriots organization.

In their year-end meeting, Kraft and Belichick will likely discuss everything that went wrong this season — the composition of the offensive staff, Mac Jones’s struggles, the ineptitude on offense, the eight losses by one score, and the two embarrassing blowouts. Kraft must determine how much fault Belichick deserves, and whether he is the right man to lead the Patriots into the future. The Patriots face a crucial rebuilding year in 2024, when they will likely need a new franchise quarterback.

One source predicted that instead of firing Belichick outright, Kraft will approach him with a set of demands for the 2024 season that would undermine Belichick’s power. The question will be whether Belichick will accept the new arrangements. According to a league source, Belichick’s contract gives him control over the 53-man roster.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has kept Bill Belichick in the dark about the coach's future in New England. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Belichick wants to remain with the Patriots, and has put up with increased interference from Kraft in recent years — from the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo, to the retention of Mayo, to the hiring of Bill O’Brien and support for Jones this past year. But Belichick has felt the loss of power, per sources, and after this disastrous season, he may finally say enough is enough.

In a perfect world, Kraft and Belichick figure everything out by the end of the coming week. Neither side can afford to dawdle. Either Kraft needs to start making plans immediately to hire a new coach and general manager, or Belichick needs to start formulating a plan for the 2024 draft and free agency. And if Belichick is going to be dismissed, he’ll want to know ASAP so he can start finding another landing spot.

But the reality is likely messier. The process could stretch out well into February. The NFL has purposely slowed its coach hiring process. Teams can’t hold in-person interviews until after the divisional round of the playoffs in mid-January. Last year, the dust didn’t settle on multiple head coaching searches until early February.

Kraft may stand pat with Belichick until he knows for certain what his next plan will be. Kraft also has to play the PR game. He can’t abruptly fire Belichick; he has to make it look like a mutual decision.

By all appearances, Kraft and Belichick are headed toward a divorce. Some clarity may come Monday after their talk.

But Kraft’s silence has kept everyone guessing, including Belichick.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.