Team USA trounces host Sweden to win gold at world junior hockey championship

Boston College wing Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Rutger McGroarty, and BC’s Ryan Leonard also scored. The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.

Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the Americans beat host Sweden, 6-2, on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.

Will Smith got in on the action with his Eagles teammates, adding two assists. McGroarty, the team’s captain, also had an assist for a 2-point performance. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the United States.

The US team fell, 6-4, to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage. Players from this age group said they remembered that loss like it was yesterday.

The Swedes, who lost to the United States in last year’s bronze medal game, have now finished second 12 times in the tournament.

Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland, 8-5, and claim bronze.