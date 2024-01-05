Toril Patel’s amazing ascent on wrestling mat mirrors Brockton’s rise up the ranks

“I knew if I worked hard enough that it could happen,” said the 126-pounder. “I want to make the story that I want to wrestle for two years and take out some of the kids who have been doing this their whole life.”

The Brockton senior finished with a 16-22 record last season, but has matched his regular season win total within a month, starting 15-1 and winning the Devin Ness Memorial and Marshfield Holiday tournaments.

He stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and has just one year of wrestling experience. But motivated by a community that believed and invested in him, Toril Patel is blossoming.

At Devin Ness, Patel faced the top seed in his second bout, and managed to pin Walpole’s Logan Murphy in the third period, despite trailing 4-0. In the next round, against the wrestler who ended his season last year at sectionals, Patel turned a takedown into a first-period pin of Durfee’s Seth Chuon.

That stark contrast in result is where Patel really started thinking, “Wow, I’ve come a long way.”

When he became Brockton’s only winner in the 38-team Marshfield tournament, after once again entering unranked, coach Deshawn Fentress realized just how impressive Patel had become. In the final, he defeated top seed Max Sturtevant (Plymouth North), who is half a foot taller and beat him the week before.

“He’s the guy,” said the 11th-year coach. “He’s a leader in the room, helping other captains talk to kids. He’s still humble about winning.”

Patel started wrestling as he was in his fifth year of jiu-jitsu, but it was the wrestling community which welcomed him at Brockton that made him want to commit to the team.

He worked hard in the offseason, going to Brockton’s Smashmouth Wrestling Club, and training at Champions Building Champions (CBC) in Canton.

“I want it to be known that I want to pull this off this one year because there are kids who might think they started too late,” he said. “I want to motivate the kids. You guys got so much more time. It’s possible, [but] you have to want it.”

Smashmouth is part of that welcoming Brockton wrestling community. It is important to Mark Mendes, who founded the free program 14 years ago, that locals who don’t have means to go to other clubs can attend their once-a-week clinic.

“It’s truly a labor of love,” he said. “We’re sending kids to college, we’re giving them a trade, a direction in life. We’re teaching responsibility, humbleness, hard work.”

Mendes has been asked to coach college teams, but he never has. He wants to be a figure for Brockton kids.

“Deshawn is Black; I’m Cape Verdean. We talk like them; we look like them,” Mendes said. “We have two other assistants who came back. They are unpaid but they’re helping Smashmouth and Brockton. It’s the impact Brockton wrestling had on them, and they’re there every single day.”

Mendes and Fentress are Brockton graduates, as well as Brian Conrad at CBC, and more recently are Watna Cunha and Jerry Geffrard, the assistants who contribute to the high school, the youth program, and Smashmouth.

“It’s the only program that allows these kids to get a top-tier coaching staff that can teach them wrestling moves and how to navigate through life without a charge,” Geffrard said of Smashmouth. “They were always there with open arms.”

Brockton’s youth program, started and coached by Brandon Winn, is part of why the Boxers (5-3) have a full lineup of 14 weight classes for the first time since 2015. Just last year, he saw his first youth program class graduate high school.

He also witnessed Brockton’s first All-American when his son Brandon placed at nationals.

“Obviously there’s nothing better than being in your son’s corner,” said the elder Winn. “That’s any dad’s dream come true — as a coach, father, and their biggest fan. To be able to be part of that process has been an unbelievable experience.”

Boxers senior Aman Khalil, who started wrestling at 6, was also an early member of the youth program. Khalil, a 175-pounder, is a summer national All-American, two-time sectional champion, and two-time state placer. He still has another year, but his name is immortalized on the Brockton wall with the school’s sporting accomplishments.

“I grew up seeing that wall,” Khalil said. “I always said to myself ‘I’m going to have my name on there as many times as I can.’ To have my friends see it and everyone I know when they walk into the gym is a good feeling.”

Near falls

▪ Another second-year wrestler who is making noise is Sharon’s Cyrus Jones. The sophomore 150-pounder also won Marshfield Holiday, and after breaking school records last year with 40-plus wins, he’s off to a 20-0 start.

The Eagles typically get wrestlers with little to no experience entering high school, but with athletes who are putting in offseason work, they have four returning state placers. That includes 106-pound senior Ashmith Yeruva, who did not start until his sophomore year, but is also one of the best in the state.

“He’s very competitive, very smart, extremely coachable,” said coach Jeff Sonis of Yeruva. “[He] had really good drill partners. We’re usually pretty good at lower weights.”

Sharon finished fourth at Marshfield, just ahead of Brockton, and the Eagles also have an environment with alumni wanting to come back and help.

“I think we, Sharon, as a program, are extremely supportive of each other,” Sonis said. “All JV wrestlers go to varsity tournaments, and the other way around. It’s a program, not a JV and wrestling team. I think that’s why the team has been more successful, they have their teammates behind them.”

▪ Boxford’s Marisol Nugent won the Midlands women’s championship at 136 pounds, pinning Taylor Graveman of North Central College in 2:29.

Saturday’s events to watch

▪ Bob Gay Invitational (Whitman-Hanson High).

▪ Brendan Grant Tournament (Belmont High).

▪ Bruce Rich Invitational (Chelmsford High).

▪ Natick Redhawk Duals (Natick High).

▪ Quad meet: Billerica, Taunton, Lincoln (R.I.) at Haverhill.

▪ Quad meet: Milford, Andover, Lowell, Nashoba at Lowell.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.