Undersized Cathedral girls’ basketball uses its speed, determination to foil St. Mary’s in Catholic Central clash

“We’re young. We’re not big either,” Raines said. “But us, knowing that we run a lot and we’re fast and athletic — we can definitely get easier shots and get more advantages with that.”

Third-ranked Cathedral took off early and withstood some tough challenges from No. 5 St. Mary’s to secure a statement 65-46 victory at home Friday. Sophomore point guard Keyona Raines set the tone on both ends with 19 points and five steals, helping hand the Spartans their first loss in a Catholic Central League battle between defending state champions.

The Cathedral girls’ basketball team might not be the biggest or strongest team in the state. But the Panthers’ speed, tenacity, and depth have them asserting themselves among the best.

Cathedral (6-2) used a 10-2 run to take a 30-23 advantage into halftime. St. Mary’s pressed to start, then reeled back its pressure, sending a trap once the Panthers crossed half court. The Panthers struggled at times, but continued to move the ball effectively, and created turnovers that led to transition layups for Hijjah Allen-Paisley (15 points) and others.

The Spartans (8-1) found most of their success through junior center Reese Matela, who racked up 13 points at the half with her size advantage and finished with 22. Star freshman Bella Owumi went down early on a charge and stayed out for the remainder of the half.

St. Mary’s managed a few surges against Cathedral in the second half once Owumi returned, but the Panthers consistently rebuilt their double-digit lead. Raines was a one-girl fast break, highlighting some impressive individual defense-to-offense from the smaller Panthers.

“It feels good to actually know that we’re playing good defense as a team [and] being aggressive. Because when we’re aggressive, that’s an easier way for us to actually get more points, because it’s mostly about defense into offense,” she said.

Cathedral sealed its triumph with a game-ending 14-2 run. Coach Clinton Lassiter was pleased with his team’s commitment to defense and back-side help, specifically shouting out Malani Smith for helping hold Owumi to 2 points.

“We’re making other people do things that they’re not used to doing,” he said.

Cathedral returns most of the core of its Division 4 champion squad and added sophomore Tamia Darling (9 points), who transferred from New Mission. Lassiter believes the title-winning experience has made the Panthers more mature and prepared for these regular season tests.

“A year older, a year more experienced, and now they understand that it’s great to win games against not-as-competitive teams. But [against] a team that’s well-coached, with Division 1 players — you’ve got to execute,” he said. “They’re now a little bit more focused.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.