Vaughn Grissom hopes his Red Sox debut at Fenway Park comes with as much fanfare as his debut with the Braves

For Grissom, he arrives back at Fenway as a member of the home team with some of the same hopes, potential, skillset, and, most importantly, an opportunity. Grissom was blocked up the middle with the Braves and, thus, accumulated just 80 plate appearances during the 2023 season.

“Pretty funny how full circle happens in the baseball world,” the newly-acquired infielder said Friday afternoon after he was dealt to the Red Sox in exchange for lefthander Chris Sale. “It just circles back.”

Vaughn Grissom arrived at Fenway Park in August of 2022 as one of the Braves’ highly-regarded prospects. It was his major-league debut and Grissom didn’t waste any time making his mark during the bottom of the seventh inning. His first career hit was a homer, pummeling a Darwinzon Hernandez offering that cleared the Green Monster.

Advertisement

But chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the Sox will pencil Grissom in as the club’s everyday second baseman, giving the 23-year-old — who celebrated his birthday Friday, too — more runway to tap into his talents.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s really exciting,” said Grissom. “I’m in my 23 [Michael] Jordan year, so it’s exciting. I’ve gotten bigger and stronger. We got a good base going. I’m feeling grown a bit more, a little bit more the power is coming through. I’m just excited to just go out there and play, man, and let it all play out, out there. I feel prepared and hopefully the Red Sox feel the same.”

The Sox indeed believe that Grissom has some more power that he could tap into. The 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound Grissom already possesses elite bat-to-ball skills. He’s a career .287 hitter at the big-league level and recently hit .330 at Triple-A Gwinnett in 102 games.

And even though he hit just eight homers in Triple A last season, Grissom recorded 36 doubles, another indicator power could be on his horizon.

Advertisement

“Everything has to come back to staying up the middle and the other way,” Grissom said. “And then let the pull-side pop come, especially with the wall [at Fenway]. I’m trying to not get too focused on the wall.”

Grissom added he’s enjoyed hitting at JetBlue Park. As a native Floridian, Grissom played many games games at the Red Sox’ spring training facility.He’s also had success at Flour Field, the home field for the Sox’ High-A Greenville Drive, so the big wall plays in his favor.

Grissom came into the league as a shortstop, but second base should help amplify his defense. With the Red Sox, Grissom can focus on his day-to-day responsibilities of playing second.. He will not have to worry about handling the role at short.

That will be reserved for Trevor Story, who proved himself to be one of the best defensive shortstops over his big-league tenure. Story reminded everyone of his defensive prowess last season despite limited action due to an elbow injury.

“He’s been one of the guys you know that I was fortunate enough to watch growing up,” said Grissom, who will join Story at his infield camp in Texas this month. “It’s kind of surreal that I’ll be playing next to him, hopefully if everything goes great.

“I’m really excited to definitely pick everybody’s brain. I am going to ask him a ton of questions.”

Grissom still has six years of control, which was a plus for the Red Sox, whose mission since the start of the Chaim Bloom era four years ago has been long-term sustainability.

Advertisement

The Sox are depending on Grissom to be a part of that long-term plan. How it turns out remains to be seen.

“There’s a difference between [playing in] Triple A [and going] to the big leagues,” Grissom said. “Going up and down, there’s a learning process. But like, if you just take care of the game and try not to think about all the outliers you can’t handle, you’ll be alright.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.