With the snow about to fall, ticket prices for Patriots-Jets are dropping too

That the prices could dip further before Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Patriots and Jets should not come as a shock.

Tickets on the resale markets Friday were going for as little as $23 — with fees! — a 50 percent drop from Tuesday’s cheapest seats, with all ticket prices around Gillette Stadium on a steady decline.

While meteorologists dither on exactly how much snow Sunday’s storm will dump on Eastern Massachusetts, one outcome is a lock: Ticket prices to the Patriots’ season finale are falling fast.

The prospect of enduring lousy weather, combined with a game featuring two weak teams, each with one of the worst offenses in the NFL, slogging it out on a slick tundra, is not a selling point, even if it is a chance to say you witnessed what could be Bill Belichick’s final game as Patriots coach.

But if buying a ticket at exhibition-game prices for what is in essence an exhibition of a regular-season game seems like a good deal, that’s because it is.

“Usually at a price, something sells, right?” said Jim Holzman, owner of Ace Ticket. “We’ll find that out this time. This is an opportunity to get seats that are truly less than half-price. Just dress warm so you’re comfortable.”

Since Tuesday, a midday check of three resale sites — Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Ace Ticket — showed ticket-holders hoping for someone to take their tickets off their hands more than willing to keep dropping their price.

Fees included, the cheapest seat on Ace — in Section 312, an uppermost section — at first was going for $92. By Friday, $47 would get you a seat.

On Tuesday, an end zone seat on the visitors side in the middle-bowl Section 236 was going for $106 on the low end, $257 on the high end on StubHub. That range had dropped to $56-$167 by Friday.

Two tickets in the second row of Section 110 — one of the most desirable locations in the stadium, in the lower bowl behind the Patriots bench — were going for $546 on Tuesday on Ticketmaster, but were available for $392 on Friday.

Holzman mentioned a few other factors working against ticket resellers.

That the NFL didn’t reveal game days and times for its Week 18 slate until less than a week ago meant no one — ticket buyer or ticket seller — could plan ahead, and that hurt the resale market in every NFL city.

Demand would have been stronger if Aaron Rodgers were making his Gillette Stadium debut as Jets quarterback, but that attraction was squashed months ago when Rodgers was injured in Week 1.

Plus, Holzman has a hunch that the desire among ticket-holders to resell is strong since credit card statements from holiday shopping sprees have by now been delivered and there was an opportunity to make some money. That opportunity is dwindling.

“If you don’t have a ticket, it’s kind of hard to be motivated to say, ‘I want to go out there and watch the game,’ ” said Holzman.

The draw of the Belichick narrative — his potential last game, against his despised former employer — simply could not compete against a weather forecast calling for the first significant snowstorm in two winters, much to the dismay of Holzman.

“Remember, they’ve been talking about this weather now for, like, two or three days — ‘It’s the biggest storm in years, half a foot!’ ” said Holzman. “Half a foot? That’s 5 or 6 inches. That’s not a blizzard, that’s a regular snowstorm. What are we closing down the world for again?

“But it’s the first storm we’ve had, so that makes people a little apprehensive.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.