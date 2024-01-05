Oscar Pistorius, Olympic athlete convicted of murder, is released

Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, said in a statement released just after 8:30 a.m. local time that Pistorius was “now at home.” The authorities declined to disclose further details about his release, including when or how he had left the prison.

Pistorius quietly left a Pretoria prison, away from the public glare that characterized his high-profile trial nearly a decade ago and the subsequent stop-start legal proceedings that continued until his parole hearing last November.

Oscar Pistorius, the South African athlete hailed as an inspirational figure until he was convicted of killing his girlfriend, was released on parole Friday after more than seven years in prison.

Advertisement

Pistorius was granted parole on the basis that he had served half of a 15-year sentence for murder. In 2013, Pistorius shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, through a locked bathroom door before dawn, killing her.

The court case drew global headlines and intense interest. Pistorius, a double amputee, had gained international acclaim first as a Paralympic athlete and then for competing in the Olympic Games, and Steenkamp was a model and reality television star.

In the years since his trial, he has been the subject of television adaptations and books, although on the day of his release, the news media in South Africa quickly moved onto other topics in the hours after he left prison without making a public appearance.

During the trial, which was televised and spanned seven months, audiences heard the testimony of almost 40 witnesses and watched as Pistorius sobbed in the South African courtroom.

This week, South African authorities emphasized that Pistorius’ “elevated public profile” would not afford him any special treatment. The authorities forbade him to speak to reporters, in line with regulations restricting media interactions.

“Inmates and parolees are never paraded,” the department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Pistorius will be under parole supervision until 2029 when his sentence officially ends. Now 37, he is expected to live with his family and must remain in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital. He must also attend rehabilitation programs and is barred from consuming alcohol or any banned substances, the department said.

The Steenkamp family, who had expressed opposition to his release before reversing course, said they took comfort in his parole conditions, including that he is required to attend programs on gender-based violence and anger management.

The family was subjected to intense public scrutiny after the killing of their daughter, and June Steenkamp, Steenkamp’s mother, said she hoped the release of Pistorius would bring some respite.

“The intensity of the coverage of Oscar’s trial, imprisonment and parole has been a double-edged sword,” June Steenkamp said in a statement that was issued shortly after his release.

Although the parole decision fell within South Africa’s incarceration regulations, some groups said his freedom had come too soon. Before Pistorius’ release, a gender rights group that highlights South Africa’s high rates of violence against women resurfaced some of the evidence used against Pistorius during his trial.

The group, Women for Change, created an image of a text message from Steenkamp to Pistorius that the prosecution had used as evidence. “I’m scared of you sometimes, of how you snap at me,” the message read.

The group also publicly opposed Pistorius’ parole bid last year.

“Oscar Pistorius is a murderer and he belongs behind bars to serve his full sentence,” it said on social media this week — a message that Bulelwa Adonis, a spokesperson for the group, said was intended “to serve as a reminder to society of who Oscar was.”

Advertisement

The tortuous legal case began in 2013, after the shooting in the early hours of Valentine’s Day. That morning, Pistorius had shot Steenkamp at his home in an upscale Pretoria security estate.

Pistorius maintained that her death was an accident and that he had mistaken her for an intruder. Prosecutors argued that he had killed Steenkamp in a jealous rage after an argument, pointing to her text messages as evidence of a volatile relationship.

A judge initially convicted Pistorius of manslaughter, but prosecutors appealed, and his conviction was upgraded to murder. An appeals court increased his sentence from 6 years to 15, the minimum recommended by South African law for unpremeditated murder.

In March last year, a parole board denied his bid, saying that authorities had incorrectly credited him with having served the minimum required period of detention. Pistorius’ lawyers took up the decision with the Constitutional Court, South Africa’s highest decision-making body, and it ruled in his favor, citing a misinterpretation of when his sentence for murder had begun.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.