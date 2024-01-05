South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole and is now at home, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said Friday.

The department gave no more details of Pistorius’ release. The announcement came at around 8:30 a.m., indicating corrections officials had released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner from the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in the South African capital, Pretoria, in the early hours.