Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A greater white-fronted goose at Mill Pond in Sheffield, four redheads and two gadwalls at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, five American wigeon at Richmond Pond in Richmond, and five ring-necked ducks at Laurel Lake in Lee. At Lake Onota in Pittsfield, nine green-winged teal and a Northern pintail. In New Marlborough, a cackling goose near North Undermountain Road and a Lincoln’s sparrow on North Road.

Bristol County: A MacGillivray’s warbler on the powerline behind the Town Fair Tire store on Route 44 in Raynham, a great egret at West Island Beach in Fairhaven, and four Northern shovelers at Interchange Park in Fall River. At Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, six more shovelers and a cackling goose. A Barrow’s goldeneye in New Bedford Harbor from Gifford Street in New Bedford.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western kingbird, yellow-throated warbler, and lark sparrow in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham. A probable rufous hummingbird at Town Cove in Orleans, a second Western kingbird on Race Point Road in Provincetown, and four Pacific loons together at Race Point in Provincetown. A blue-headed vireo and a Western tanager near Highland Light in North Truro, a Northern waterthrush at High Head in Truro, 76 tree swallows along Black Pond Road in Wellfleet, and an American oystercatcher at Great Island in Wellfleet. A house wren and an orange-crowned warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham, and single dickcissels at feeders in Wellfleet and Hyannis Port, where there was also a late semipalmated plover.

Essex County: A group of four cackling geese at the Artichoke Reservoir in West Newbury, a continuing lark sparrow at the Salisbury Beach Reservation Campground in Salisbury, and a still present ash-throated flycatcher and a white-eyed vireo at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport. A snowy egret at the Essex Marina in Essex, an American bittern and a pomarine jager at Plum Island, a yellow-breasted chat in the Eastern Point area of Gloucester, and a yellow-throated warbler at a private address in West Newbury.

Franklin County: A road-killed Western flycatcher in Gill, a Northern shrike in a field off Old South Road in Orange, an Iceland gull at the Turner’s Falls Power Canal in Montague, 10 red crossbills at the Montague Sandplains Wildlife Management Area in Montague, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Deerfield.

Hampden County: A gadwall, five green-winged Teal, two American wigeon, and seven ring-necked ducks at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow. Seven lesser scaup and a ruddy duck on the Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

Hampshire County: A Say’s phoebe near the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, as well as an Iceland gull seen from the Windsor Dam. A cackling goose at the UMass Amherst campus pond and a gadwall at Lower Mill Pond in Easthampton. In the East Meadows in Northampton, a Lapland longspur and a clay-colored sparrow.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, a short-eared owl feeding over fields along Lobsterville Road in Aquinnah, and a lesser yellowlegs near the Black Point parking area. At least one black-throated blue warbler seen on Indian Hill Road in West Tisbury, two common ravens at Gay Head, 10 American pipits at the Katama Farm, and a clay-colored sparrow in Oak Bluffs.

Middlesex County: A snow goose and a flock of 42 Northern pintails at Hager Pond in Marlborough and another large flock of 24 Northern pintails at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Acton. One clay-colored sparrow at Weston Station Pond in Weston and one at Harrington Park in Concord. Three redheads off of Edgewater Drive in Wakefield, six Virginia rails along the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in Sudbury, and 30 American pipits near 296 Marlboro Road in Sudbury. A white-crowned sparrow at Nahanton Park in Newton, 18 rusty blackbirds at a private address in Groton, a killdeer and a Wilson’s snipe at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, and five fox sparrows at the Butternut Farm Golf Club in Stow.

Nantucket: An eared grebe, a tufted duck, a common gull of the Kamchatka race, a Western tanager, a painted bunting, a willet, a dickcissel, and a lark sparrow at Low Beach.

Norfolk County: A continuing Bell’s vireo and an orange-crowned warbler at Webb Memorial Park in Weymouth, three great egrets at the Sailor’s Home Pond in Quincy, and a flock of 42 rusty blackbirds at McCarthy Park in Medfield. A Northern shoveler at Longfellow Pond in Wellesley Hills, a Baltimore oriole on Sutton Road in Needham, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Hall’s Pond in Brookline.

Plymouth County: A vermilion flycatcher photographed at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, a continuing ash-throated flycatcher on the powerline off Laurel Street in Halifax, and a greater white-fronted goose at Monponsett Pond in Halifax. A snow goose on Bay Club Drive in Mattapoisett, a clay-colored sparrow on Cedar Pond Road in Lakeville, a Lincoln’s sparrow on Crooked Lane in Lakeville, and a black-headed gull in Marshfield Hills.

Suffolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye and an unidentified small sandpiper — either a semipalmated or a western sandpiper — at Castle Island in Boston Harbor. Two pine warblers, two palm warblers, and an orange-crowned warbler at Constitution Wharf on the Boston waterfront. A Lincoln’s sparrow in Post Office Square, a Nashville warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at the Roslindale Wetlands Urban Wild Park. At Forest Hills Cemetery, an orange-crowned warbler and a yellow-bellied sapsucker. Three semipalmated plovers at Belle Isle Cemetery in Winthrop and a yellow-breasted chat at the Rumney Marsh Sanctuary in Revere.

Worcester County: About 400 common grackles on the way to a winter roost in Harvard, five sandhill cranes in the North Brookfield area, a black-crowned night-heron at Riley Pond in Whitinsville, and 200 greater scaup at South Meadow Pond in Clinton. A red-necked grebe and a horned grebe at gate 43 at Quabbin Reservoir in Hardwick, 30 red crossbills at the Birch Hill Wildlife Management Area in Winchendon, and 15 more at the Lake Wampanoag Sanctuary in Gardner. Single yellow-breasted sapsuckers in Westboro, Broad Meadow Brook Sanctuary in Worcester, Northborough, Milbury, New Braintree, Gardner, Bolton, and Hardwick.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.