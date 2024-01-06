Excitement and joy: Boston’s Latin Quarter celebrates Three Kings Day

Leeya Aman, 14, of Dorchester passed out gifts and candy to children as she played the role of King Melchior. The three kings marched around the room, getting others up to dance with them.

Children made crowns and placed them on their heads, while others dressed up as kings in colorful robes.

A centuries-old celebration came alive Saturday in Jamaica Plain’s Latin Quarter, with families gathering to celebrate Día de Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day.

Dereck Medina (left), Leeya Aman (center), and Dayane Vieira don their Three Kings outfits before performing at the annual Three Kings celebration held in the Latin Quarter at the Hyde Square Task Force hall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“We went through the audience and gave out things to represent the gifts,” said Aman. “We’re supposed to represent these graceful, proud, bold kings,”

But for Aman, the anticipation begins the day before.

“The night before there is so much excitement and happiness built up. Especially as a kid you are like ‘are the three kings coming?’ and we try to stay up and see them. You just feel all this excitement, like a rush every time,” said Aman.

Also known as the Feast of the Epiphany, the celebration commemorates the biblical story in which three kings followed a star from the East to Bethlehem to find a newborn king, the baby Jesus. They brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the little king.

The celebration is popular in Latin American communities, particularly in the Caribbean countries like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to Celina Miranda, executive director of Hyde Square Task Force.

As part of the celebration, many people make wishes or promises to the kings.

“The day really is a celebration of children, the concept of making a wish or a promise really looks to the future to celebrate children,” said Sheilagh Carlisle, director of development & communications at HSTF.

In Puerto Rico, children put boxes under their beds for the kings to leave them gifts, and in return leave fresh-cut grass for the camels.

“It’s about the continuation of the celebration of Christmas and holding onto something you were hoping would happen in the New Year,” said Miranda.

Levar Espar, 2, grabs on to his crown during the annual Three Kings celebration. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The afternoon event was festive with a reading of Sheila Colón-Bagley’s “La Noche Before Three Kings Day” narrated by José Massó. The recently published children’s book touches on the traditions of Three Kings Day, including feasts and the making of wishes.

There was also a music performance by group Sharina y su Conjunto Guajiba.

“[It’s] very joyous, wonderful music. We have a folkloric group here that is with us showing us through music what the celebration sounds like in various places where the Three Kings Celebration is recognized, particularly in Puerto Rico,” said Miranda.

The annual Three Kings celebration was held Saturday afternoon at Hyde Park Task Force’s main office in Jamaica Plain, which is used for community gatherings and events and has classrooms and art studios.

The celebration, organized by Hyde Square Task Force, has been going on for decades and with the aim of keeping traditions alive. The organization focuses on celebrating Afro-Latin culture and heritage to create a diverse, vibrant Latin Quarter.













