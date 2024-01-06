Hadley woman sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case

The three counts were related to one cow and two goats that were euthanized due to extreme emaciation, Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

Shannon Rice-Nichols, who was originally charged with 35 counts of animal cruelty, pleaded guilty to three counts on Friday in Hampshire Superior Court, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

A Hadley woman was sentenced to five years probation and barred from owning or handling livestock after admitting to severely neglecting dozens of cows and goats in her care in 2022, authorities said.

Sullivan said that several tips in March of 2022 led animal welfare professionals to investigate Thistlebloom Farm in Amherst, where Rice-Nichols boarded her animals. Upon arrival, investigators found malnourished goats and cows including one cow who was already dead, according to a MSPCA statement released in April, 2022.

A veterinarian found every surviving cow and goat infected with parasites, the statement said. In addition to the three animals euthanized at the scene, the MSPCA said that half of the recovered goats were euthanized after testing positive for an infectious disease.

The MSPCA said the neglected animals included eight “very rare Kerry cattle” who have “all but disappeared from the American landscape” since their arrival in 1818.

“We’re excited that the work we have done to protect and care for these animals may also prevent this breed of cattle from going extinct,” said Mike Keiley, the director of adoption and programs at MSPCA-Angell.

Sullivan’s office said that Rice-Nichols entered into a plea agreement in which prosecutors dropped 32 of the 35 original charges. As part of the agreement, Rice-Nichols must also complete an online course about animal care, the statement said.

The Massachusetts Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was successful in finding adoptive homes for nine cows and 22 goats, according to the statement.

