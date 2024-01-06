Harvard professors aghast that Claudine Gay resigned without transparent review of plagiarism accusations

There were no more sweeping public statements of support. Many professors stopped defending her in the press. Instead, faculty members turned to one another during holiday parties, on email and text chains, and during their winter break to make sense of what they were seeing. There were disagreements about how serious the allegations were and whether they were tainted by their source, conservative activists and news outlets. But a large swath of professors came to the same conclusion: An independent committee should painstakingly investigate the merits of the accusations.

But as more and more accusations of plagiarism in Gay’s academic work started to emerge in December, Harvard faculty backing appeared to wither.

Days after Claudine Gay’s disastrous testimony on Capitol Hill last month, hundreds of Harvard University faculty members rallied behind their president with a clear message to those calling for her ouster — don’t meddle in our school’s business.

“No one wanted to be out in public saying we don’t care about research misconduct,” said Harvard history professor Alison Frank Johnson. “You can’t just brush off plagiarism allegations. You need to investigate them.”

Advertisement

But a transparent investigation didn’t happen before Gay resigned on Jan. 2. A dozen Harvard professors described their sense of frustration at what they saw as a university whose mandate is to take the time needed to find the truth instead working at the speed of a scandal in the social media age.

“We feel that Claudine Gay was not given the chance for the work to be scrutinized in an appropriate way,” said Derek Penslar, a professor of Jewish history.

Instead, the university’s top oversight board, known as the Harvard Corporation, “allowed itself to be bullied by the mob,” said Steven Levitsky, a professor of government. Gay, the university’s first Black president, resigned after just six months in the role.

Advertisement

To be sure, the controversy about Gay festered for some time. The New York Post reported that they told Harvard about allegations of plagiarism in Gay’s work in October, and Harvard responded with “a threatening legal letter” that characterized the accusations as “demonstrably false.”

On Dec. 10, Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist, and writer Christopher Brunet posted a social media thread and an online article alleging improper paraphrasing and citations in Gay’s 1997 Harvard political science PhD dissertation. Then, the next evening, the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news outlet, alleged Gay had plagiarized passages in four of her works, including her dissertation.

The next day, the Corporation publicly backed Gay as being “the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.” The board said it had “initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work.”

While noting the review found “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct,” the Corporation said it “revealed a few instances of inadequate citation” in Gay’s academic work. At that point, the board said Gay was requesting four corrections to two of her academic articles.

About a week later, the university said a recent review discovered additional “examples of duplicative language without appropriate attribution” in Gay’s dissertation. The school, at that point, revealed that three unnamed experts had reviewed a subset of the allegations against Gay, and that members of the Corporation had reviewed much of the rest of her work.

Advertisement

A university spokesperson declined Friday to name the experts.

Professors say the review was inadequate, and the process opaque.

On Jan. 1, the Free Beacon published additional allegations of plagiarism against Gay. By that time, the Globe has reported, Gay had already decided to resign.

For some faculty members, accustomed to the slower pace of university halls, Gay’s resignation was sudden, even shocking. Some professors were still talking among themselves about how to evaluate the plagiarism accusations when the news broke.

“It essentially got adjudicated on social media and I think that’s really unfortunate,” Melani Cammett, an international affairs professor, said about Gay’s fate. Cammett helped coordinate the letter of support last month urging the corporation to resist “calls for the removal” of Gay. She said the plagiarism accusations made it harder for faculty members to continue supporting Gay publicly.

Claudine Gay attends a candle lighting ceremony for the seventh night of Hanukkah on Harvard University’s campus in Cambridge on Dec. 13. ADAM GLANZMAN/NYT

The public support from faculty was meaningful for Gay, whose job was in limbo following intense backlash over her equivocal and legalistic answer at a Dec. 5 congressional hearing about whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate school rules. The hearing followed reports of resurgent antisemitism on campus in the wake of the October Hamas-led attack on Israel.

When a Harvard student is accused of plagiarism, the charges are carefully evaluated before disciplinary action can be taken, said Johnson, the history professor.

A similarly deliberate process could have cut through the political noise surrounding the allegations and showed how serious, or not, they were, professors said.

Advertisement

“I don’t trust people like Chris Rufo to do this kind of work we’re talking about,” Edward Hall, a philosophy professor, said. “The accusations came about from powers outside our walls that really don’t care about academic freedom.”

“[I]t has been distressing,” Gay wrote in a message announcing her resignation, “to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

When the first plagiarism allegations came out at the height of backlash to Gay’s congressional testimony, there was “a lot of understandable suspicion” about the accusations being made in bad faith, Hall said. But when more details and allegations emerged, the conversation among faculty members started to shift.

“You saw faculty saying, ‘This looks troubling. It should be looked into,’” Hall said.

Academics do not like to rush to judgment, Hall said. They prefer to have issues carefully analyzed and investigated before coming to a conclusion.

“We tend to want to take things slow and careful, but that’s not how public discussion works,” Hall said.

Some faculty members said Gay’s resignation before a full and transparent review sets a bad precedent.

“It’s dangerous because we’re seeing forces throughout the world... using populist discourse to attack universities as elitist and out of touch and teaching subversive ideologies, and then wielding the power of government to change university leadership, to fire quote unquote dangerous professors, to set the agenda and eventually to shape what is taught and what is not,” Levitsky, the professor of government, said.

Advertisement

Faculty members said the review of Gay’s work should have been more like the process that occurred at Stanford University after its president Marc Tessier-Lavigne was accused of research misconduct. Tessier-Lavigne resigned last summer after a months-long review found significant flaws in studies he oversaw. A panel of outside scientists conducted more than 50 meetings and reviewed more than 50,000 documents before publishing a 95-page report of its findings.

Harvard has not publicly published findings from the review into Gay’s plagiarism allegations.

At Stanford “there was a serious and sustained review according to principles that were researchable and verifiable,” Johnson said. “You know who is involved, what they are looking at, what kind of standards did they hold the person to.”

A spokesperson for the university declined to comment on behalf of the corporation.

A Republican-led congressional review into how Harvard handled allegations of plagiarism against its president is ongoing.

Many Harvard faculty members resent that they have been told so little about how the decision was made that Gay would resign.

“I think a lot of us,” Hall said, “are in the dark about what the conversations were that led to Claudine’s resignation.”

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.