Here’s when the snow will start where you live

The National Weather Service Saturday afternoon released the following timeline for when the snow is expected to fall, starting at 3 p.m. for the far western parts of Southern New England:

New England is bracing for a powerhouse nor’easter that is forecast to dump 6 inches to a foot of snow on communities starting Saturday afternoon.

BOSTON AREA

• 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Including Worcester to Fitchburg in the north.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

• 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Southwest corner of Mass., including Great Barrington.

• 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- The Berkshires, including Pittsfield and Springfield.

CAPE COD AND COAST

• 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Estimated start times for the storm. NWS

The greatest accumulations of snow will come in two waves, the first overnight Saturday and again Sunday afternoon as moderate snow develops for eastern Massachusetts, according to the Weather Service.

“There will be two punches of snow -- the first starting tonight, then there will be a little lull (Sunday) morning” before the snow ramps up again in late Sunday morning and falls through 6 p.m., said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Norton.

Uncertainty remains highest from the Interstate 95 corridor to the coastline, meteorologists said.

Satellite images show the storm bearing down on the Northeast Saturday. TropicalTidbits.com

