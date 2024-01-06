fb-pixelUpdate Mass. communities declare snow emergencies/parking bans Skip to main content

Ahead of weekend storm, Mass. communities declare snow emergencies/parking bans

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 6, 2024, 1 hour ago

Communities west of Boston and in Central Massachusetts were among the first communities to declare parking restrictions ahead of a snowstorm that could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of Massachusetts. Listed below are the times when they take effect.


Fall River

Noon Saturday

Fitchburg

3 p.m. Saturday

Foxborough

12:01 a.m. Sunday

Leominster

6 p.m. Saturday

Marlborough

5 p.m. Saturday

Springfield

7 p.m. Saturday

Waltham

11:45 p.m. Saturday

Watertown

6 p.m. Saturday

Westborough

7 a.m. Sunday

Worcester

Advertisement

10 p.m. Saturday

This list will be updated if more communities announce restrictions.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today