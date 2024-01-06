Neri Oxman, wife of Bill Ackman, faces allegations of plagiarism following Business Insider reports

Business Insider’s reporting points to multiple instances of purported plagiarism by Oxman in her 2010 doctoral dissertation for MIT and other pieces of her published work.

Ackman was a central figure in the push to remove Claudine Gay as president of Harvard University over her response to antisemitism on campus and instances of plagiarism in her own academic work. Gay resigned on Tuesday .

Neri Oxman, an architect and former MIT professor who is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman, is facing allegations of plagiarism in her academic writing following two reports by Business Insider.

The Globe could not independently verify the online news publication’s reports Friday.

In response to the accusations against his wife, Ackman said on X, formerly Twitter, that he will conduct a plagiarism review of all MIT faculty and leadership.

“It is unfortunate that my actions to address problems in higher education have led to these attacks on my family,” Ackman wrote on X Friday evening, less than an hour before Business Insider published a second story reporting further allegations of plagiarism by Oxman. “This experience has inspired me to save all news organizations from the trouble of doing plagiarism reviews.”

In a later post on X, Ackman said he would extend his plagiarism review to include Business Insider journalists.

Business Insider published its first article about Oxman’s work Thursday, which highlighted three paragraphs in her dissertation where Oxman failed to use quotation marks when quoting the work of other scholars, and a fourth paragraph where she paraphrased another author but did not cite their work.

Shortly after the article was published online, Oxman responded Thursday in a post on social media where she apologized and acknowledged “errors” with those paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation titled “Material-based Design Computation.”

“For each of the four paragraphs in question, I properly credited the original source’s author(s) with references at the end of each of the subject paragraphs, and in the detailed bibliography end pages of the dissertation,” Oxman said in a post on X. “In these four paragraphs, however, I did not place the subject language in quotation marks, which would be the proper approach for crediting the work. I regret and apologize for these errors.”

She said Business Insider did not give her enough time to review the source material, some of which is not available online.

“When I obtain access to the original sources, I will check all of the above citations and request that MIT make any necessary corrections,” Oxman wrote on X.

The report noted that the instances of plagiarism raised in Oxman’s dissertation were similar the examples found in Gay’s work, which Ackman amplified in his push for Gay’s removal as Harvard president.

Ackman responded in his own post on X after Business Insider published its initial report.

“You know that you struck a chord when they go after your wife, in this case my love and partner in life,” he wrote.

“Part of what makes her human is that she makes mistakes, owns them, and apologizes when appropriate.”

Business Insider published its second story Friday evening, reporting that Oxman “stole sentences and whole paragraphs from Wikipedia, other scholars, and technical documents in her academic writing.”

The outlet reported that “at least 15 passages from her 2010 MIT doctoral dissertation were lifted without any citation from Wikipedia entries.”

About an hour before that story was published Friday, Ackman posted on X that Oxman was “just contacted” by Business Insider regarding additional instances of plagiarism in her work.

“Business Insider told us that they are publishing their story this evening,” he wrote. “As a result, we don’t have time to research their claims prior to publication.”

He then said he would launch a plagiarism review at MIT.

“We will begin with a review of the work of all current @MIT faculty members, President [Sally] Kornbluth, other officers of the Corporation, and its board members for plagiarism,” he wrote.

“We will share our findings in the public domain as they are completed in the spirit of transparency.”

In response to a request for comment on Business Insider’s reporting and Ackman’s intent to review the work of MIT faculty and leadership, a university spokesperson said, “Our leaders remain focused on ensuring the vital work of the people of MIT continues, work that is essential to the nation’s security, prosperity and quality of life.”

Messages were sent to Business Insider’s public relations department and a representative for Ackman and Oxman seeking further comment late Friday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.