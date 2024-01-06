New Bedford teen dies, woman seriously injured, in single-vehicle crash

Jacob Pothier, 18, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, Dartmouth police said in a statement.

A New Bedford teen was killed, and a woman seriously injured, after they were ejected from the car they were traveling in Friday night in the south coast town of Dartmouth, according to local police.

Kathleen Martins, 44, of Dartmouth, suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in “guarded condition” Saturday at the hospital, police said.

Dartmouth police and emergency workers responded at about 10:35 p.m. to Gulf Road and Smith Neck Road for a crash with reported ejections, the police department said in a statement Saturday.

Pothier and Martins were found laying unresponsive in the road near a “heavily damaged” 2022 Honda Accord, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth police and State Police, the statement said.

No further information was available.

