Old North Church’s George Washington bust restoration underway

“It’s a beautiful piece,” Manzi said in a telephone interview. “But it’s never been cleaned and never restored as far as we can tell.”

The owner of Manzi Appraisers & Restoration, along with Christopher Gutierrez, the Boston-based company’s art handler and lead technician, began the restoration process of the late 18th-century bust displayed next to the altar.

After dusting, vacuuming, and cleaning Saturday, David Manzi wrapped the top of the Old North Church’s marble bust of George Washington with gauze and cling wrap.

The bust of the first president, which was carved in 1790 was donated to the church by congregant Shubael Bell in 1815, according to a statement from the Old North Church & Historic Site.

“It’s just a great testament to the man. And the sculpture itself shows George Washington as kind of tired and stressed, obviously from being the president of the United States, developing a new nation, and winning a war against a tremendous power at the time — the British,” Manzi said.

The restoration is taking place to ensure the bust can be enjoyed more many more years to come, said Nikki Stewart, executive director of Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that operates historic site in the North End.

“Almost all of the people who have visited the church in the last 200 years have seen this, including Queen Elizabeth and several US presidents,” Stewart said. “I think visitors really like objects and artifacts. It’s a way to really connect to the experiences of the people who came before you.”

Christopher Gutierrez used deionized water to clean the dust off the bust of George Washington at the Old North Church. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The restoration team arrived Saturday morning to give the bust an initial dusting and vacuuming to remove some layers of grime and candle soot, Manzi said.

They found the bust in pretty good shape, he said.

“The only issues that we identified thus far are some minor chips on the edges, but that’s common wear and tear from moving [the bust] around, I’m sure,” Manzi said.

Manzi and Gutierrez wiped the top of the marble figure with a delicate cleaning solution and wrapped the whole bust in gauze and “Saran wrap, so that thicker grime that’s accumulated over the years” will soak and come off more easily, he said.

The two will return Sunday to remove the wrapping and do a second round of cleaning, Manzi said.

Christopher Gutierrez and David Manzi cleaned the bust of George Washington in the Old North Church in Boston on Saturday. Gutierrez used his phone to take photos of the back of the bust as Manzi held the ladder. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Manzi and Gutierrez also recently restored the Old North Church’s oldest artifacts — four hand-carved wooden angels that have sat upon the church’s gallery railing since 1746, according to Stewart.

“These restorations are just my and David [Manzi]’s contribution to the future,” Stewart said. “We’re just part of these object’s stories.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com.