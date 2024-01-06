Man, 33, dies after being struck by car in Hadley

A 33-year-old man died Saturday after he was hit by a car while he was walking south along Route 116 in Hadley, officials said.
The victim, who was from Sunderland, was not immediately identified.
The driver, a 29-year-old Deerfield woman, called 911 following the incident, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Hadley police, State Police, and emergency workers responded to the scene. The victim was found unresponsive and given medical care, the statement said.
He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton where he later died, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.