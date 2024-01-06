South Boston man arraigned for carrying a fully loaded machine gun

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Jan. 10.

Frederick Hines, 23, is charged possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a loaded machine gun, carrying a firearm without a license, prosecutors said in a statement.

A South Boston man who was arrested for allegedly carrying a fully-loaded machine gun was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Friday in Boston Municipal Court, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Hines is also facing pending firearm cases in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester, the statement said.

Boston police arrested Hines Thursday around 7:10 p.m. as he left a residence on Centre Street in Dorchester as part of an ongoing investigation

Advertisement

Boston police had gathered information about Hines during an ongoing firearm investigation, stopped him after he left a residence on Centre Street in Dorchester on Thursday at about 7:10 p.m., the statement said.

Officers stopped Hines at Centre and Redwood streets and found a firearm in bag he was wearing across his chest, according to the statement.

The gun was a black Glock 17 that was loaded with one round and had 25 rounds of ammunition in its magazine, the statement said.

“This is a frightening weapon capable of massive destruction in mere seconds,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said. “Our neighborhoods are immediately safer with Boston police successfully taking this gun off the street and taking the suspect wielding it into custody.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.