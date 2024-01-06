State prepares for winter’s first nor’easter

The storm is expected to pummel the region with as much as a foot of heavy snow in central and western Massachusetts, and up to about 10 inches at Logan International Airport in Boston,

Massachusetts girded Saturday morning for the winter’s first nor’easter, as airline delays began mounting, state officials warned of hazardous travel conditions, and power companies prepared crews for outages.

with wind gusts that could hit 30 miles per hour or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts’s southern coast and much of Rhode Island could see up to 4 inches of snow, and winds at 40 miles per hour. On the Cape and islands, a wind advisory will be in place starting at 10 p.m., where gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour, according to forecasters.

The temperature at the airport Saturday afternoon was 35, a few degrees short of the predicted high of near 38. That number was expected to drop to 33 Saturday evening, and temperatures were predicted to fall to 26 by late Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

The storm isn’t expected to be a record breaker, but the one-two punch of heavy, wet snow and high wind gusts could mean outages caused by fallen lines. It could also make for challenging, slippery travel conditions with poor visibility and the chance of flash freezes Saturday night into Sunday, officials warned.

Snow will begin falling in most of the state between 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday and continue through Sunday afternoon and evening, forecasters said Saturday.

A winter storm warning was expected to be issued by the National Weather Service Saturday for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island starting at 4 p.m. A warning was set to start at 7 p.m. in Vermont, New Hampshire, and parts of southern Maine.

At Logan, more than 80 delays were reported just before 2 p.m., with 25 cancellations, according to Flightaware.com.

Airport officials advised travelers that the storm was expected to cause delays and that people should check their flight status before going to Logan, according to a statement posted to the airport website. People should also allow for extra travel time to and from the airport during the storm, the statement said.

Anyone who doesn’t need to travel during the storm should stay off the roads, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement Friday.

Anyone who needs to travel while the storm is in play, should allow for extra time and drive at reduced speeds, Tibbits-Nutt said. People should check MassDOT’s website for updates on road conditions during the storm, she said.

MassDOT had more than 3,500 pieces of equipment and rivers available statewide to respond to the storm and “ample supply” of materials to keep roads safe, an agency spokesperson said Saturday.

Parking bans started to go into effect in a number of cities and towns Saturday, starting in Fall River at noon. Similar bans were scheduled to start in the afternoon in places like Fitchburg and Marlborough, with more in the evening, including in Springfield and Worcester.

In Foxborough, a parking ban will go into effect around midnight — hours before the New England Patriots play their last game of the season at Gillette Stadium.

National Grid and Eversource said in separate statements Saturday that they would have additional crews available to respond in case of outages.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine advised residents to test carbon monoxide detectors ahead of the storm and if a detector doesn’t work, replace it, he said in a statement.

Residents should also keep vents for appliances like furnaces and clothes dryers clear of snow, he said.

“Carbon monoxide is a leading cause of fatal poisoning, and home heating equipment is the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home,” Davine said in the statement.

The expected snowfall amounts for Southern New England. NWS

