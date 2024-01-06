Storm may begin with wet snow before a lull on Sunday morning, and then more snow

There are multiple factors with the storm that are important for how it will affect you. Conditions will be relatively mild overnight and so the snow that does fall will be heavy and wet. Temperatures across Cape Cod and the Islands will be too warm for snow so it will be rain.

Thick clouds with snow and rain were headed to New England on Saturday.

Clouds will continue to thicken during Saturday as we await our storm overnight into Sunday. For many people the system is going to bring the first significant snow of the year, and the snow will come down quite heavy at times, especially in the early-morning hours of Sunday. More light to moderate snow is likely during much of the rest of Sunday.

Elsewhere in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, a slushy accumulation will occur.

Snow is forecast to arrive overnight with rain across the South Coast and Islands. WeatherBell

You might see some evening snow showers on Saturday, but the first inch of snow is likely to be on the ground west of Boston by about midnight and then spread north.

A heavy band of snow will likely be situated just north of the Mass. Pike at around 2 a.m. Sunday. WeatherBell

I think in the early-morning hours on either side of about 1 a.m. some areas will experience snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour. Although this won’t last long, it won’t take long to get some significant accumulation. There’s even a small chance of thundersnow may occur overnight as the lightning flash rate map shows a few strokes are possible.

It's possible that lightning and thunder may be part of the storm. WeatherBell

When you get up on Sunday morning, much of the snow will have already fallen, but the storm won’t be over. There will likely be a few hours in the morning where it’s a mix of snow and rain or even just light drizzle before colder air and more snow arrive.

Total snowfall from the overnight snow and throughout the day Sunday. Dave Epstein

During the day on Sunday, additional energy is going to get pulled into the low pressure area, making it stronger and likely prolonging and even intensifying the precipitation again. At the same time this is occurring, colder air is going to work in, so the snow will go from being fairly wet and heavy to light and fluffy. This light and fluffy snow can also accumulate easier.

In the area highlighted in red there is the greatest boom/bust potential with the forecast. Warmer air and less afternoon snow would mean much less snow in this area. Dave Epstein

This second half of the storm is a little trickier to forecast because sometimes these things don’t materialize as expected. In other words, if the backlash snow Sunday is lighter than I expect the numbers will be lower. If you are headed to the Patriots game expect it to turn noticeably colder during the game with some snow likely.

Colder air will move quickly into eastern Massachusetts Sunday afternoon along with more snow. WeatherBell

In these situations the snow can linger right into dark before completely shutting down between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. This will leave plenty of time for cleaning up, and your kids should do their homework as most schools will be open Monday. That day will give us sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.

After a dry day on Monday, another storm system will approach on Tuesday night with heavy rain and wind in addition to very mild air. Much of the snow is going to melt and we could see some flooding. The weather pattern will continue to be active right into the middle of the month.



