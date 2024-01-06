Before November, yays and nays on whether Biden should run at all

While Kaivan Shroff and Scott W. Lang make cogent arguments, respectively, for and against President Biden running for reelection in point-counterpoint op-eds (Opinion, Jan. 1), I think both are too deep into politics to see the forest for the trees. To me, there are just two questions to be answered: Is Biden more or less likely to beat Donald Trump than a younger Democrat (Lang names several possible candidates)? Is Biden more or less likely than a younger Democrat to beat a Republican other than Trump (a real possibility given the former president’s felony charges and potential constitutional ineligibility)?

Advertisement

As for the first question, a fresh candidate would not have to overcome obstacles such as the negative perceptions of Biden’s age and mental acuity and the president’s perceived policy failures over, for example, immigration and inflation. So the anti-Trump vote, which accounted for Biden’s 2020 victory and is slipping away, especially among younger voters, would readily go to a fresh Democratic hopeful.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

As for the second question, I shudder to imagine Biden up against Nikki Haley — perhaps the most likely alternative to Trump — in a debate. Her campaign could be an easy place for disenchanted Republican and Democratic voters alike to land. Again, a younger, more eloquent Democrat would stand a better chance.

Rick Blum

Bedford





At this stage, Biden is the best hope Democrats have in 2024

If President Biden were not to run for reelection at this point, Donald Trump would surely waltz back into the White House if he is the Republican nominee. While most of Scott W. Lang’s suggested Democratic alternatives to Biden are laudable, none is poised to run this year. Biden is the best hope we have. So to everyone else who thinks Biden should opt out, I say suck it up and buck up.

Perhaps if this were 2021 and Biden announced then that he wouldn’t seek another term, others could have jumped in, begun fund-raising, and gotten their message out. Such is not the case now.

Advertisement

Margo Volterra

Newton Highlands





Campaign will have to appeal to both reason and emotion

The point-counterpoint op-eds on whether President Biden should run for reelection were striking for their different rhetorical styles. The piece in favor of a reelection bid cited details, facts, and figures to build a strong case relying on logic (the logos approach). The piece arguing against Biden running again featured emotional appeals and broad brush strokes in an attempt to persuade the reader (pathos). These are both valid rhetorical approaches and are known to appeal to different people in different ways. Perhaps the main point, however, is not that the Democratic Party should choose one or the other approach but rather that it must find a way to reach out in both ways, using facts and emotion, in order to create the best chance of victory — regardless of who the nominee is.

Dave LeLacheur

Milton





Biden’s first term has been stellar, but electorate doesn’t seem to notice

Kaivan Shroff makes a fairly convincing case for why President Biden should run again. The problem is that Shroff assumes an engaged and informed electorate. I fear that this is not the case. All of the factors and achievements that Shroff argues are in Biden’s favor are undeniable, but polls unfortunately indicate that much of the public remains willfully ignorant.

David Vivat

Framingham





Argument against a reelection bid is flawed

Scott W. Lang makes a number of valid points in his argument against President Biden running again. But I have two questions: Why does he devote such praise to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s decision not to seek a second term? Lang fails to mention that the Democrats, with Hubert Humphrey as their nominee, lost the presidency to Richard Nixon in 1968. Also, why does Lang not include Vice President Kamala Harris as a possible candidate in place of Biden on a list that includes two individuals — Representative Val Demings of Florida and former representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas — who were unable to advance in their own states?

Advertisement

Dave Hamilton

Natick





As with LBJ and Vietnam, Biden’s support of Israel will be his undoing

President Biden’s domestic accomplishments over the past three years, as outlined by Kaivan Shroff, are commendable and may well place him in the league of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and LBJ. Biden’s international achievements, for the most part, are no less laudable. That said, Scott W. Lang makes the more compelling argument against his seeking reelection, and his LBJ analogy is especially apt. While Lyndon Johnson’s legacy was tarnished by Vietnam, Biden’s has been tarnished by his support for Israel’s indiscriminate destruction of Gaza and the deaths of more than 22,000 people.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump, if he should be elected again, would be far worse for the Palestinian people and even more supportive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. However, too many young people who supported Biden in 2020, now angry with his policy, will not make that calculation and will stay home in November.

To defeat Trump, the Democrats need a candidate who is not complicit in the crimes committed against the Palestinians.

Advertisement

Derek Stolp

Sandwich





What about Marianne Williamson? Hello!

My primary objection to Kaivan Shroff’s argument in favor of President Biden seeking reelection is that it fails to explain the lackluster support for his second term within the Democratic Party itself, despite the phenomenal performance of his first term.

My primary objection to Scott W. Lang’s argument in favor of Biden’s stepping aside is that while Lang floated the names of many capable alternative candidates within the party, he omitted Marianne Williamson. Besides Dean Phillips, a US representative from Minnesota, Williamson is the only potential Democratic candidate for president worthy of consideration to replace Biden who has been actively waging a campaign to represent the party in November. However, she has been largely ignored by the media and by leading voices in the party.

The stakes could not be higher in this election. May the Democratic Party collect itself, before it is too late.

John Hagan

Boston





Point-counterpoint … and then a pointed counterpoint point

I read your competing op-eds on whether or not President Biden should run for reelection. I anxiously await a similar pair of op-eds presenting contrasting views on whether former president Donald Trump should run. If anything, it would be a hoot.

Lou Bernazzani

Danvers