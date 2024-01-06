Trent Frederic, Bruins offense remain hot in win over Lightning

For the second time in four games, Frederic scored twice — pacing a surging Bruins offense in a 7-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday night at TD Garden.

But the pugnacious power forward is developing a knack for punching his name into the scoresheet.

Trent Frederic first ingratiated himself to Bruins fans because of his willingness to dole out right hooks after the whistle.

Frederic’s scoring spike (five goals in four games) has coincided with a sustained offensive-zone presence for the Bruins (24-8-6). Boston has scored at least four goals in six consecutive contests since returning from the three-day holiday break.

Linus Ullmark (23 saves) and Boston’s defense corps had its hands full with Tampa’s dynamic duo of Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point that accounted for all three Lightning goals.

But a balanced attack from Boston made life miserable for Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Twelve Bruins recorded at least a point.

Two nights removed from relinquishing four first-period tallies against the Penguins, Boston’s woes in the defensive zone continued off the opening puck drop against Tampa.

A costly turnover behind the net by Morgan Geekie put the Bruins in a deficit just 21 seconds in, with Kucherov feeding the misplayed puck to a lurking Point at the net front for the opening salvo.

Frederic’s first career power-play point served as the equalizer just 4:21 later. As Tampa blue liner Calvin de Haan prepared to exit the penalty box, Frederic gathered a feed from Kevin Shattenkirk, pivoted, and promptly flipped it over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder to tie the game.

Frederic plowed a path toward Boston’s first lead of the evening later in the opening frame.

After trucking over Tampa defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg in the neutral zone, Frederic and his linemates converged on Vasilevskiy, creating enough traffic for Charlie McAvoy to fire a wrist shot past the netminder for a 2-1 lead.

Frederic’s continued to make his presence felt in the second period. Following a crisp transition sequence from Matt Poitras (two assists in his first game since Dec. 16) and Matt Grzelcyk, Frederic banked a puck home for his second goal.

Poitras briefly made his way down the tunnel for repairs after getting smacked into the glass by Tanner Jeannot just before Frederic lit the lamp. But the 19-year-old pivot returned a few minutes later.

Boston and Tampa traded goals during a four-on-four sequence near the midway point of the second. Just 30 seconds after Kucherov tucked a puck past Ullmark for his 28th goal of the season, David Pastrnak manufactured breathing room for Boston — slipping past blue liner Darren Raddysh and beating Vasilevskiy to make it 4-2.

But the Lightning’s top line again cut Boston’s lead to one going into the third period, with Kucherov orchestrating another Point goal off a backhand dish.

