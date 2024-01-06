Celtics’ night far from perfect, but more than enough to gain some revenge on Pacers

On Saturday, the Celtics came to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and overcame an injury, foul trouble and a putrid stretch of free-throw shooting, as they subdued the NBA’s top-ranked offense, pushed back against every run and eventually rolled to a 118-101 wire-to-wire win.

INDIANAPOLIS — Last month, the Celtics came here and were upset by the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal, costing them a chance at the inaugural championship. But they have remained intently focused on the considerably grander prize, the NBA championship, and they continue to provide evidence of why this season might end differently than all of those that have fallen short.

Jayson Tatum was dominant, making 14 of 23 shots and 8 of 13 3-pointers en route to 38 points. Jaylen Brown added 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting. Center Kristaps Porzingis left the game after being inadvertently hit in the eye five minutes into the opening quarter and did not return.

The Pacers MVP candidate, Tyrese Haliburton, was held to 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Indiana made just 8 of 42 3-pointers.

With 7:06 left in the first quarter Porzingis reached up and blocked a layup attempt by former Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith. Boston’s big man then corralled the loose ball before Nesmith swiped at it in frustration, scraping Porzingis’s right eye in the process.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis fell to the ground and kicked his legs back and forth as he writhed in pain before eventually walking to the bench to be examined by a member of the team’s medical staff. He checked back in a few minutes later, but his stay was brief. He eventually signaled to be replaced and headed to the locker room.

He was officially listed as questionable to return and came onto the court and completed a halftime workout. But he went back to the locker room soon after and never returned to the bench area.

The Pacers generated plenty of open 3-point looks in the first quarter, but simply had trouble making them. The open misses probably made their high-powered offense appear in a bigger rut than it really was, but it was a jarring sight nonetheless.

Indiana scored a season-low 17 first-quarter points and was just 1 for 10 from beyond the arc, and Boston took a 29-17 lead into the second period.

With Porzingis out, Boston’s offense had success with the approach that has carried it for years but became less essential on this star-studded roster. Tatum and Brown took turns pummeling the Pacers in the first half, with Brown lowering his head and completing strong drives to the rim while Tatum operated smoothly in the mid-range.

Tatum had missed a pair of 3-pointers before turning down an open one, pump-faking and dribbling into an open 20-footer. He then hit his next four shots, including two more mid-range offerings.

Boston shot well as a team throughout the first half, but its carelessness with the ball allowed the Pacers to linger. The Celtics coughed up 12 first-half turnovers and the Pacers had nine steals, with T.J. McConnell making a notable impact off the bench. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout after the Pacers sliced a 16-point deficit to 50-42 on a Benedict Mathurin layup.

Brown and Tatum then needed just over a minute to unspool an 8-0 run. But those good vibes did not last, as the Pacers closed the half with a 7-0 burst to pull within 58-49 at halftime.

With Porzingis already out, Boston was presented with another obstacle when Derrick White went to the bench with his fourth foul early in the third quarter. Tatum joined him there after picking up his fourth midway through the period.

And the Celtics did not help themselves at the free-throw line. Boston did not attempt a foul shot in the first half but went to the line for 14 of them in the third quarter. The problem was that it missed eight, with Tatum, Brown and Al Horford each having 0 for 2 trips.

The Pacers pulled within 82-81 on a Buddy Hield 3-pointer with 22.4 seconds left, but Brown answered at the other end to start a 9-2 run that kept Indiana at a distance. Tatum returned to start the fourth rested and ready, and put away the Pacers on his own.

He had one 4-point play wiped away by a challenge, but then drilled a tough step-back 3 anyway. Then he danced and swirled through the lane for a layup that gave Boston a 103-90 lead with 5:37 left.

By the final minutes, “Let’s go, Celtics” chants filled the arena, an increasingly familiar refrain late in road games this year, as fans of the home team shuffle to the exits and shift the ratio in Boston’s favor.

