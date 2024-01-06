Celtics unconcerned about a drop in Jayson Tatum’s trips to the free-throw line

But Tatum does appear to be trending in the right direction. After attempting 10 free throws in Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder, he hit a season-high 13 of 14 against Utah, despite playing just 25 minutes.

But after averaging a career-high 8.4 free throws per game a year ago, that number has ticked down to 7 this season. He is attempting .363 free throws per field goal attempt, down from .399 last season. Prior to Friday’s win against the Jazz, he was also shooting a career-low 80.5 percent from the foul line.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has bulked up and matured over the years, he has put more of an emphasis on getting to the free-throw line, where some of the easiest points are usually waiting.

“I mean, I’m a lot better [at drawing fouls] than I used to be,” Tatum said. “And as I should be, right? Going through this league, you’ve got to learn. It’s not always going to be sunshine and going through those moments earlier in my career and learning to figure out and know when you’re in a situation where it comes back around and how to navigate it. It’s just part of growing up in this league and figuring things out.”

The additions of former All-Stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have forced Tatum to adjust his approach at least slightly. Along with his free throws, his field-goal attempts, scoring average and usage rate have all dipped a bit since last year.

But coach Joe Mazzulla said he continues to do an admirable job of making the proper reads and not forcing anything offensively, even if there are fewer opportunities.

“We’re a better team when everyone is a threat and he can be a better player when he uses everybody around him and it actually makes his job easier,” Mazzulla said. “So you kind of saw that with his ability to get more catch-and-shoot opportunities, his ability to get to the free-throw line. That’s kind of what the guys are recognizing is when the guy next to you is going to make your job easier, that’s why we’re a good team and we have to continue to trust that and continue to grow as a team. And he’s being patient in his reads and he’s changing up. He’s playing off ball, he’s screening, he’s cutting and so really all of them have grown in that.”

Mazzulla honored

Mazzulla said he was pleased to be named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December, but not for the individual accolade.

“Does it mean something to me? Mazzulla said. “In the past I probably would have said no. But I think it’s a testament to what we’re building and what we’re creating. So it’s a testament to the staff. I wish they would change it to staff of the month because I’m not doing it by myself. I’m not the one controlling scouts, I’m not the one making the [film] edits, I’m not the one doing the matchups during the game or coming up with lineup suggestions.

“That’s the entire staff. Then if the players don’t let me coach them, I’m not really a good coach. So I think it’s a testament to the environment we’re creating. So, yeah, it does mean something to me, because it shows what we’re doing is paying off.”

The Celtics went 12-2 in December, including an 8-1 mark against teams that are above .500.

“I do think they should get rid of the award,” Mazzulla said, “or change it to staff of the month.”

Porzingis sets pace

Porzingis had missed one game in each of the Celtics’ last three back-to-back sets as the team managed the calf strain he suffered Nov. 24. But he was cleared to play against the Pacers on Saturday night after also playing against the Jazz on Friday.

“I just listened to the medical staff and him and asked him how he’s doing and he tells me he’s doing good,” Mazzulla said. “So, I trust the medical staff and the conversations they have with KP. So, we’ll do whatever’s in the best interest for his health and his team.”

The Pacers on Saturday were without forward Bruce Brown (knee) and guard Andrew Nembhard (back).

