Central Catholic claps back at Chelmsford, avenging dual loss with championship at Bruce Rich Invitational

With three champions, Central Catholic (211.5 points) bested the Lions (190).

This time, it was the Raiders taking the win at Chelmsford’s home tournament.

Just three days after Chelmsford nipped Central Catholic in a close dual meet, the two teams found themselves locked into a battle for the Bruce Rich Invitational title.

“You have to go back to the drawing board,” said coach Jamie Durkin, of his response to the dual meet loss. “But the kids stepped up, as always. They’re good listeners, they’re dedicated to the team, and it showed today.”

Sophomore Caden Chase notched a statement win at 165 pounds, taking down Northeast/Bishop Fenwick senior Luke Connolly. His first-period takedown made the difference in a 3-2 decision.

“That’s that first feather in Caden Chase’s cap,” Durkin said. “He’s won some good matches, but that’s a real good wrestler that he beat tonight.”

Junior Cole Glynn, a champion at 106 pounds, drew praise from Durkin, and 175-pound senior and defending national champion Nate Blanchette continues to be unflappable, working up a 4-2 lead over Londonderry’s David Pento Jr. in the final before Pento needed a medical forfeit.

• East Providence won the Brendan Grant Memorial tournament at Belmont High with 181.5 points. Holliston (166.5 points) finished second with 144-pounder Henry McElligott taking the top step, and Arlington (147) finished with two champions: 113-pounder Cedrick Daniel and heavyweight Brady Bekkenhuis.

On the girls’ side, Oliver Ames (59 points) won, with Amaya Smith (130.2-136.9 pounds) and Emma Andromalos (155.9-170) placing second. Woburn (45) finished second with Logan Murray (115.7-122.8) as a champion, and the hosts were close behind with 44 points and a champion in Ava Svistunov (98.6-107.4).

Shawsheen won the Spartan Wrestling Annual Tournament in Sanford, Maine, besting Danbury, the three-time defending champions. Courtesy

• Shawsheen (240.5 points) won the Spartan Wrestling Annual Tournament at Sanford, Maine, finishing 65.5 points ahead of Danbury to break its three-year streak of winning the tournament.

Freshman Aiden Pimentel (126), junior Sid Tildsley (138), and sophomore James Tildsley (144) continued the Rams’ dominance at lower weights, with Sid earning outstanding wrestler honors and James securing the most pins in the least amount of time. The Tildsley brothers are undefeated on the season.

• Natick won its Redhawk Duals tournament, winning four round-robin duals before a 49-28 final over Agawam. Mike Mortarelli (106) and Jack Sullivan (113) started off the finals strong with first-period pins, and Adam English (144), Jake Ashman (157), Leo DeArujo (165), and Erick Ferro (175) won via fall.

