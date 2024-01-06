Daniel Nava’s goal is to get back to the majors. This time as a coach or manager.

Now Nava is on a new road, working for the Dodgers in player development with the goal of returning to the majors as a coach and eventually a manager.

“I wanted to get back on the field and see where it could take me,” he said. “Unfortunately it didn’t happen. It wasn’t intentional, it was just the way it was.”

Back surgery and the pandemic ended Daniel Nava’s playing career in 2020. That wasn’t what he intended but circumstances intervened.

Nava, who turns 41 next month, is the organization’s outfield coordinator. He managed High A Great Lakes to the second-best record in the Midwest League last year. The season ended with a one-run loss in the championship game.

Nava has been with the Dodgers since 2021, working as a hitting coach and bench coach before managing. He’s seeing a new side of the game and learning to take pride in the success of others.

“The biggest adjustment is the mind-set,” Nava said. “You go to the park as an observer of everyone else. When you’re playing, you’re focused on yourself and what you’re doing and how your body’s feeling. As a coach, nobody cares about you. That’s the biggest switch.

“As a player, you can have a direct contribution to help your team win. That’s a high level of satisfaction. As a manager, it’s more about getting a player ready for the next level.

“That’s why I want to coach at the highest level, because contributing to a win at the big leagues is completely different than the impact of a win in the minors.”

Nava has a built-in empathy that allows him to connect with any player. He started his professional career as an undrafted independent league player who was sold to the Red Sox for $1 in 2008 and went on to play 134 games for the 2013 World Series champions, starting seven games in the postseason.

Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“In terms of success and failure, I’ve seen it all. I was locked in on survival,” Nava said. “That’s something I can share with players. I won the World Series but I was also [designated for assignment] more times than I can count. I felt like a father figure to a lot of the players last season.

“No matter what happened, I could say, ‘Sit on down, let’s talk.’ I could relate to them.”

Analytics-based coaching techniques and strategies became increasingly popular during Nava’s career. He’s getting comfortable with incorporating data in how he coaches.

“The Dodgers are good at thinking about how a staff member can grow and develop by understanding different sides of the game,” he said. “You have to find a way to make it stick for our players.

“They have patience with us, understanding there won’t be instantaneous understanding of all those intricacies and how to apply them. They’re great about that.”

Nava has crossed paths with Mookie Betts in spring training and talked about their time as teammates in Boston.

“He’s still the same guy he was when he was first called up,” Nava said. “Inquisitive, trying to learn new things and better himself. I’ll put it this way: The Dodgers are very grateful they have him. He’s worth his weight in gold.”

Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Nava was thrilled in December when he heard Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione was named the winner of the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award.

Before Nava made his debut in 2010, Castiglione advised him to look for a strike his first time up.

Nava did and belted a grand slam off Joe Blanton on the first pitch he saw. Nava and Castiglione have been friends since.

“I couldn’t be happier for Joe,” Nava said. “He’s so consistent with how he treats people. It’s the same class and humility with everybody. There’s not some story about Joe that you don’t know. He’s just such a good person. Now he’ll be remembered as one of the great announcers.”

Nava also is excited to see how former teammate Craig Breslow fares running the Red Sox.

“They have a good one,” Nava said. “Craig is a special person. When you talk to him, you see how grounded he is. He’s such a smart guy, but he didn’t make you feel like you weren’t. He knew how to communicate.

“I would be shocked, just from seeing how he operated as a player, that he wouldn’t find success in the front office. There’s nobody who has a better understanding of what it takes.”

Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As a player, Nava realized he was past his prime. But he’s a relatively young man in his new profession. The goal is the same: Get to the majors.

“I would love to be a manager,” he said. “A lot of things I learned at the end of my career really opened my eyes to things I overlooked as a younger player. I was fortunate to play for [Terry Francona] and Torey [Lovullo] and drew a lot of them when I managed in the minors.

“What those did for me as a player, that’s what I want to pass along to somebody else.”

BRAVES NEW WORLD

Sale made mark on the Red Sox

Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Covering Chris Sale for seven years was an interesting experience.

He was an intensely private person, careful never to share too much about his family or friends. Sale also was guarded about injuries, once concocting a story about irritation from a belly-button ring causing a still-unexplained hospital stay during the 2018 postseason.

But ask about how he pitched on a particular day and it was unfiltered honesty. No outside critic was tougher on Sale than he was on himself and he never ducked reporters after poor starts. The lefthander also was a good influence on younger teammates with how intensely he prepared.

Sale was as good as it gets his first two seasons with the Red Sox before an assortment of injuries limited him to 56 starts over five seasons with a 4.16 ERA. His career ERA prior to that was 2.89.

“It was nothing short of a disaster the last few years there,” Sale said.

Maybe it was inevitable given his slender frame and elastic-man mechanics, but Sale helped deliver a championship and was a member of three playoff teams.

He worked hard to overcome the injuries, coming back last season with diminished velocity to make nine starts for a last-place team. Sale allowed two earned runs on eight hits with 19 strikeouts over 16 innings in his final three starts, selling the Braves on the idea that he had something left.

That led to his being traded for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom.

Atlanta should be a good fit. Sale is likely to slot into the the rotation behind Spencer Strider and Max Fried and ahead of Charlie Morton.

The Braves were the highest-scoring team in the game last season and Sale will like living closer to Florida.

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

He certainly likes his new contract.

The Braves tore up Sale’s old deal and signed him to a two-year, $38 million extension with $17 million coming from the Red Sox as part of the trade. Sale will make $16 million in the coming season and $22 million in 2025.

His $10 million deferral for 2024 is gone, as is the option for ‘25. Sale now gets $38 million straight up over two seasons. His luxury-tax hit for 2024 is $19 million with the Sox picking up $17 million.

It seems a little strange for Atlanta to sign Sale to a new contract given his injury history. But president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos liked the idea of having Sale locked up for two seasons.

The Braves come to Fenway Park for a two-game series starting June 4 and Sale deserves an ovation.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ All that matters is whether he pitches well. But Lucas Giolito came across as a person hoping to make a fresh start in Boston when he spoke to reporters over Zoom this past week.

“What makes sense for me is going somewhere where I know I’m going to be comfortable and know I’m going to get better,” he said.

Giolito had a 4.19 ERA from 2016-21. It’s 4.89 over 63 starts since with a 1.37 WHIP and 65 homers allowed over 346 innings.

At 29, he’s a good candidate for a resurgence.

“I got into some bad funks. I’d say mechanically, mentally,” Giolito said. “This offseason I’ve been getting back to basics.”

Duane Burleson/Getty

Giolito also played for three teams over a span of 37 days last season while going through a painful divorce.

Beyond baseball, Boston makes sense because his parents live near Albany, N.Y., and can drive in for games.

“They’ll be coming out a lot,” Giolito said. “It’ll be a really fun time. I’m looking forward to getting to know the city better, the different neighborhoods.”

Giolito’s parents were television actors with long careers. Two uncles also are in show business. His late grandfather, Warren Frost, had a recurring role in “Seinfeld” as the father of Susan Ross, George Costanza’s doomed fiancée. He was in five episodes.

No word if Giolito has a cabin.

▪ The Red Sox finished off their international signing class with a few additions in November and December. That group included Charlie Zink, an 18-year-old righthander from Curacao who agreed to a bonus of $70,000.

He is not related to Charlie Zink, a knuckleballer who was in the Sox organization from 2002-09. This Charlie Zink is 6 feet 5 inches and has touched 95 miles per hour with his fastball.

The Sox see him as a reliever who could eventually get to 100 m.p.h. They spotted him at a camp in Medellin, Colombia.

The original Charlie Zink appeared in only one major league game, drawing a start against Texas at Fenway Park on Aug, 12, 2008. He was handed a 10-0 lead in the first inning and allowed eight runs on 11 hits and a walk over the next 4⅓ innings.

The Rangers took a 16-14 lead in the seventh inning before the Sox rallied to a 19-17 victory.

▪ Bet you didn’t know that the last Red Sox player to appear in all 162 games in a season was 35-year-old Bill Buckner in 1985. He started every game at first base and played all but 21 innings in the field.

In the years since, only Don Baylor (160 games in 1986), Mo Vaughn (161 games in 1996), and Dustin Pedroia (160 games in 2013) have played 160 or more in a season for the Sox.

Baylor was a designated hitter who played only 125 innings in the field that season. Vaughn had 15 games as DH in ‘96. Pedroia didn’t have any.

Only four big leaguers appeared in all 162 games last season: Matt Olson, Marcus Semien, Juan Soto, and Eugenio Suárez.

As is the case with most managers, Alex Cora believes occasional days off are needed to get the most out of players.

So who’s the next Buckner? Probably not anybody on the roster at the moment. Rafael Devers could do it, but he’s unlikely to fight Cora to stay in the lineup.

Maybe it’ll be Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer in a few years.

▪ Per RedSox.com, Giolito will wear No. 54, Grissom has No. 5, and Tyler O’Neill has No. 17.

That’s a new number for Giolito, who had 27 at two of his previous stops. O’Neill would be the first Sox outfielder with 17 since Adrian Brown for nine games in 2003.

Blue Jays move on without Ohtani

George Walker IV/Associated Press

The problem with coming close to signing Shohei Ohtani is there isn’t an acceptable backup plan to having a two-way superstar.

The Blue Jays are living with that reality after making a serious bid for Ohtani only to lose him to the Dodgers. Toronto was willing to make the same financial commitment and hosted Ohtani for a visit at the team’s spring training facility. But Ohtani ultimately decided to stay on the West Coast.

“We were obviously very disappointed with the outcome and it was a very difficult phone call to receive, one of the more difficult ones in my career,” general manager Ross Atkins said.

“At the same time, incredible process and group effort and collaboration that I feel so good about. Not only that process but what it meant to be in that position for the organization, for the city, for the country.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he was exceptionally attracted to this country, this city, this team.”

The Jays have since retained outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year contract and signed utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa for two years. They’re still in the market for another bat, either an outfielder or a designated hitter or both.

Toronto could be a good fit for J.D. Martinez or Justin Turner. In addition to some offensive punch, they would provide leadership.

Extra bases

You can’t overestimate the value of starting pitching. Whatever you think somebody is worth, keep adding. Frankie Montas appeared in one game last season and was terrible for the Yankees in 2022 but will make $16 million with the Reds. The longer Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell wait, the more they’ll get. Don’t discount Texas keeping Montgomery . . . The Cubs signed Colten Brewer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Brewer has made only three major league appearances the last two seasons after pitching for the Red Sox from 2019-21 . . . Former Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush was named director of pitching strategy by the Rangers. Bush played for the Rangers in 2011. Bush was with the Sox from 2016-23, spending the last four seasons as pitching coach. He was fired in October after failing to spin straw into gold . . . The Padres decided not to hire a bench coach for manager Mike Shildt, saying four coaches will divide the job. There will be 12 coaches in all, including hitting coach Victor Rodriguez and major league coaching assistant Morgan Burkhart. Rodriguez was with the Red Sox from 1996-2017 in different capacities, including a five-year stretch on the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach. The coming season will be his 48th in pro ball. Burkhart played for the Sox from 2000-01. He has been coaching since 2012 and was a staff assistant for the Padres last season . . . Boston College is playing in the MLB-sponsored Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Eagles will play Ohio State, Kansas State, and California over three days starting Feb. 16. The Ohio State game will be on MLB Network at 4 p.m. from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick . . . Former All-Ivy League Dartmouth outfielder Drew Spencer was named complex coordinator by the Yankees. Spencer also manages Great Britain’s national team . . . Dr. James Andrews, 81, retired from surgery and a party was held in his honor last weekend in Birmingham, Ala. Roger Clemens was among the athletes who turned out to honor the famed sports orthopedist. In 1985, Andrews did a labrum repair on Clemens that saved his career. The Rocket returned the favor, advising a long list of players to seek out Andrews . . . Happy birthday to Jon Lester, who is 40. The lefthander made his debut with the Red Sox in 2006 and had a 3.64 ERA over 242 games for the Sox until he was traded in 2014 amid a contract dispute. Lester went on to post a 3.68 ERA over 210 games for the Athletics, Cubs, Nationals, and Cardinals. Lester had a 2.51 ERA over 26 career postseason appearances, winning three World Series.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.