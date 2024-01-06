fb-pixelDraymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
NBA

Draymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games

By Associated PressUpdated January 6, 2024, 1 hour ago
Draymond Green, reacting after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12, was reinstated Saturday from his suspension.Christian Petersen/Getty

NEW YORK — Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA from his suspension on Saturday after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.

The league said Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association.

Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who also was suspended for five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

