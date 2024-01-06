Jake Tavares was happy to lead a youthful Belmont Hill boys’ hockey team past a talented St. Sebastian’s squad

Tavares had every reason to smile, proving the onlooker right with two goals and two assists as the first line scored four times in a 5-2 Independent Schools League Keller Division win for Belmont Hill at its Jordan Athletic Center. The Sextants (10-2-1), with just four seniors, overcame a talented Arrows team (8-4-0) that boasts 16 seniors and four Division 1 commits.

By the Belmont Hill bench, an onlooker exclaimed, “Get the puck to Jake and good things happen.”

BELMONT –– Belmont Hill sophomore Jake Tavares took a cross-check in the back from St. Sebastian’s defender Owen Lynch in front of the Arrows’ net during the middle of the second period and couldn’t wipe an ear-to-ear smile off his face as he skated off.

“We had to simplify our game a little bit more,” said Belmont Hill coach Brian Phinney. “Just simple things like clean breakouts, putting some pucks behind their defense, was really helpful for us just to generate a little momentum. You also have to have good goaltending, and we did today.”

Jake McManus, Belmont Hill's lone captain, finished with a goal and an assist. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Tavares, a Belmont resident, batted a rebound home after linemates Jake McManus and David Bosco got the puck to the net. McManus, the lone captain, capitalized on a rebound to even the score in the second period after a low-angle shot by Tavares trickled onto the doorstep.

Tavares finished a two-on-one off a feed from McManus for the deciding goal late in the second period. Bosco, a freshman from Winchester, rifled a wrist shot high far side in the final frame to cap the top line’s four-goal effort.

“That group is fun to watch — they do things that I can’t do,” said Phinney. “I’m not teaching them how to make some of those nice little plays. They read off of each other well.”

The three play with great anticipation, using high-level hockey IQ to find soft spots on the ice and create opportunities with crisp passing and plus speed.

“In practice, we’re passing the whole time, doing a lot of systems together,” said Tavares. “It starts in practice: If we do well there, we have the confidence to do it in games.”

Belmont Hill's Andrew Waugh (left) and St. Sebastian's Colin Gorman battle on a face off. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

McManus, a Winthrop resident committed to Williams, sets the tone. A steadying presence, the captain competes hard and his teammates emulate.

“We’re so fortunate to have a guy like McManus on the team, with his leadership,” said Phinney. “It’s not the stuff that you necessarily see on the ice, but it’s the effect of his leadership that you do see on the ice.”

“As my fourth year, I’ve honestly been trying to tell these young guys that it goes fast,” said McManus. “It means a lot. It’s some of the most fun hockey you’ll play. Even going on to college, high school hockey is some of the most fun.”

Banners surround the rink to celebrate the Sextants’ two New England championships and 30 ISL titles, including league crowns the past two seasons. There are also banners honoring the four US hockey Hall of Famers, six Olympians, and three Hobey Baker Award winners. Ken Martin, class of 1965, won 707 games, the most in Massachusetts high school hockey history.

For a program steeped in tradition, this year’s group aspires to write its own story.

“This is one of the most historic rivalries in prep school hockey, so obviously we’ve been looking forward to this,” said McManus. “Being able to beat them at home in front of our fans and alumni is huge for the school.”

Advertisement

St. Sebastian's goalie Pelle Russo stopped this Belmont Hill shot, but couldn't keep enough out of the net. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.