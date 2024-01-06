Mason Rudolph has a surging Steelers team on the verge of a playoff spot after win over Ravens

There was some bad news for the Steelers. T.J. Watt — who had two sacks to take sole possession of the NFL lead with 19 — left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Rudolph led Pittsburgh (10-7) to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami, or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. They also had a chance to clinch a berth if the Houston-Indianapolis game Saturday night ended in a tie.

Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens on Saturday.

The Ravens (13-4) already had the top seed in the AFC locked up, and they held MVP favorite Lamar Jackson out of this game, along with a handful of other key players. Tyler Huntley started at quarterback, and both teams had a hard time moving the ball on a rainy, windy day.

With the score tied at 7, Rudolph found Johnson over the middle for the one big play Pittsburgh needed. After Baltimore’s Gus Edwards lost a fumble, the Steelers kicked a field goal with 3:13 remaining. The Ravens hadn’t trailed by more than 7 points all season until then.

Justin Tucker kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left, but Baltimore couldn’t come up with the ensuing onside kick. The Ravens had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Rudolph was 18 of 20 for 152 yards.

Each team lost two fumbles.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris in the first quarter. The Ravens didn’t manage a first down until the second, but they eventually tied it on a 27-yard scoring pass from Huntley to Isaiah Likely.

The Steelers have won seven of the last eight meetings with Baltimore, all of which were decided by 7 points or fewer. Pittsburgh’s four consecutive wins at M&T Bank Stadium are the most by a visiting team since the Steelers themselves won five straight from 1998-2002.

Watt, who already had two sacks in the game to raise his season total to an NFL-leading 19, went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams. Watt immediately started pounding the turf in apparent pain or frustration.

He did not need to be carted off, however, and went over to the sideline tent. He then was able to walk to the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Minkah Fitzpatrick missed a third straight game for Pittsburgh. He had been listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC, also rested receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is nursing a calf issue. Also inactive for Baltimore were receiver Zay Flowers (calf) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee).