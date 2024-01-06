Morgan Geekie making the most of opportunity, and added responsibilities, in first season with Bruins

Geekie’s production under limited minutes sparked interest from the Bruins, who signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract July 1. The hope was that the 6-foot-3-inch Geekie would have more to give with more responsibilities.

Despite posting 28 points over 69 games with the Kraken last season, Geekie only averaged 10:27 of ice time. The only Bruins skaters who averaged less ice time in 2022-23 were Craig Smith (10:15), A.J. Greer (9:07), and Jakub Lauko (8:52).

The appeal of playing with a proven star such as David Pastrnak was not lost on Morgan Geekie when he weighed his free agent options last summer. But more than anything, the 25-year-old forward was looking for consistent reps.

And with Geekie hopping over the boards more than ever, the Bruins are reaping the benefits.

One of several Swiss Army Knives in coach Jim Montgomery’s forward corps, Geekie is averaging 15:19 on ice, nearly three minutes more than his career high (12:36).

He’s been on a tear since missing six games with an upper-body injury in early November — recording six goals in 19 games entering Saturday night’s game against the Lightning at TD Garden.

“I think opportunity lends itself a lot in this league — because of injuries, because of shifts in the team winning or losing, and he’s taken advantage of it,” Montgomery said. “I think he’s developing some real consistency to his game as far as how hard he is to play against at both ends of the ice.”

It should come as little surprise that Geekie’s stat line has spiked of late after getting slotted in as one of Boston’s top two centers between Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

He may not be the flashiest player, but Geekie’s ability to ferry the puck into Grade-A ice and shield it from opposing sticks has made life easier for potent scorers.

“Dave is a heck of a player and so is Pav. I think I’m a bigger guy and sometimes I forget about that,” Geekie said. “So I just try to go out there make some room for them and get them the pucks in good spots.”

Geekie is looking to put an eventful 2023 in the rearview mirror. A day before free agency opened, he found out via Twitter (now X) that the Kraken were not extending him a qualifying offer.

But in the wake of his unexpected cross-country move, Geekie is finding his footing.

“I think it’s always tough, especially coming to a new team and a new system. I feel like I’ve kind of got my feet back under me and been playing good hockey, so I’m just going to keep trying to grow as a player. We’re looking to win every night, so just whatever I can do to help that out.”

Lightning still dangerous

The Lightning have not resembled the juggernaut most Bruins fans have come to expect from Jon Cooper’s squad. Entering Saturday, Tampa sat a point outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference at 19-16-5.

But a roster still anchored by elite talent up front in Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos can carve up the stingiest defense — especially on the power play.

Tampa Bay has cashed in on 29.9 percent of its bids on the man advantage, second in the league. Kucherov, who is tied with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in scoring, has generated 30 of his 64 pointson the power play.

“Can’t take penalties and you got to be aware. Every forward has got to know when he’s on the ice and you got to get pucks out,” Montgomery said of slowing down Kucherov. “You can’t give players like that — like we did last game with [Sidney] Crosby — second-chance opportunities in the O-zone.”

Lineup ins and outs

Montgomery noted after Saturday’s morning skate that he doesn’t have “anything concrete” regarding his lineup. Matt Poitras is an “option” to play, with the rookie center looking to return to after representing Canada at the World Junior Championships in Sweden . . . Mason Lohrei did not skate Saturday morning, but Montgomery said he could play. The rookie defenseman underwent dental work Saturday morning after taking a puck to the face during Tuesday’s win in Columbus . . . James van Riemsdyk did not play, with the veteran forward “day to day” with an injury, per Montgomery . . . The Bruins announced hours before puck drop that they recalled forward Jesper Boqvist from Providence. In a corresponding move, Boston returned forward Georgii Merkulov to the AHL. In his first taste of NHL action, the 23-year-old played four games — landing three shots on goal and averaging 10:34 on ice.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.