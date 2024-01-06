What is the secret to the Bruins’ penalty-killing success? Assistant coach Joe Sacco comes to mind.

Say hello to the Bruins’ penalty killers, or as opponents might call them, the buzz killers.

One after another, they flood their zones and fluidly follow the puck, patiently waiting to attack the possessor or prod him into a poor pass or decision.

The Bruins have been among the NHL leaders in erasing power plays all season, killing at an 85.5 percent rate heading into the weekend.

The reasons for the success are multifold, including outstanding goalie play (always a team’s best penalty killers), depth at forward (they’ll run up to seven skaters out), and a stable of horses on defense.

Advertisement

The person most responsible for the boon while shorthanded doesn’t wear a game-day sweater.

Say hello to Joe Sacco.

An assistant on the Bruins’ coaching staff since the Claude Julien days in 2014-15 — and a Bruins fan since his Medford Youth Hockey days — Sacco is the man who designs and develops his club’s attacks and counterattacks while down a skater or more.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite a major roster overhaul, Sacco, the former Avalanche head coach, has integrated new killers and maintained the unit’s high level of success.

“He does a great job. It’s plain and simple,” coach Jim Montgomery said earlier this season. “We were No. 1 last year and this year we’re off to a great start again. Obviously, our goaltenders have a great deal to do with that, but I just think his game plan, his execution, and the players, they understand his game plan at a high level. Because we don’t have [Patrice] Bergeron, we don’t have [David] Krejci, we don’t have [Tomas] Nosek, [players] that were a big part of our penalty kill. So, we’ve got new bodies in there and they’re still doing a great job.”

Advertisement

Penalty-killing units are often made up of fourth-liners and/or players not counted on for heavy minutes or high offensive production. The Bruins don’t subscribe to that somewhat dated philosophy. Instead, Sacco rolls out players from every line and defense pairing.

Forwards Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, Trent Frederic, and Johnny Beecher rotate on the kill. On the back end, Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, and Parker Wotherspoon clear pucks and bodies in front of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. One of the club’s most valued members of Sacco’s squadron, Derek Forbort, is due back soon after rehabbing a nagging groin injury.

Unlike most NHL teams, the Bruins will play any of their top players on the penalty kill, including Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The players’ ability to quickly make clears allows them to get off the ice in a flash. The shorter the shifts, the fresher the legs.

The key to the high-level performance is in the preparation, and that’s where Sacco comes in. His detailed scouting reports on upcoming opponents and how they run their power play is the foundation for the kills.

“The PK basically, for me, it’s just about giving the players the accurate information that they need going into the opponent that we’re playing on that particular night, trying to find their strengths as a group, what they do well on their power play, what are their tendencies and what we can do to try to take that away from them,” said Sacco, a defensive specialist during his 13-year NHL career. “It’s not anything that is new, it’s just you look at a power play and you say, ‘OK, they have a tendency to do this, and this is option one, this is option two. What can we do to take that away or how are we going to take that away from them?’ ‘’

Advertisement

As important as the pregame plan is, in-game adjustments are a priority. Sacco must be on top of the cat-and-mouse game.

“Good power plays, they adjust, they’ll see [your strategy], and they’ll make adjustments accordingly. And then we just try to make adjustments as well as the game goes on,” said Sacco. “If there’s something that we need to check to change, whether it’s the forecheck, maybe they’re doing something different on their breakouts and they’re having success against us, we may have to change that up or something in zone or faceoff alignments. That’s very important because you start obviously the PK with a faceoff and your alignment is very important. What are you doing off the draw if you win, what’s the plan? What’s the plan if we lose? Those are things that we always discuss. So, it’s just about trying to give the players the best information possible and having them go out and execute it.”

"He does a great job. It's plain and simple," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery (left) said of Joe Sacco (middle). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sacco’s scouting reports need to account for an abundance of possibilities. Teams don’t always have one cookie-cutter approach to the power play. The top unit may have an entirely different strategy than the secondary group. All possibilities must be covered.

“Teams within the course of a game, one unit with the same team might use a delay entry and the second unit might use a speed entry where they’re not delaying. So, our guys have to shift on the fly to that,” said Sacco. “If we see a delayed entry, a lot of times we’ll rotate into a box. Now all of a sudden maybe they hop over the bench and there’s another unit coming out that’s all speed. So, we have to be able to adjust to that. We don’t go into a box for speed. There’s a lot of things going on that happen quickly, but they know going into the game, what we’re doing if they do this or they do that, which I think helps them, because they just want to know. They just want to know, ‘Hey, OK, if they do this, what are we doing? If they do this, what are we doing?’ Whether it’s up ice, on faceoffs, or in the D-zone.”

Advertisement

When it comes to building his cadre of killers, Sacco said it’s a combination of identifying and recruiting players who fit his systems, as well as others who volunteer for duty.

“There’s guys that take on certain roles or have been in that position before this year. We have a couple of guys killing this year, a couple of players that are newer to our organization, like Beecher for example,” said Sacco. “I think he killed in Providence last year, but now this is his first time in here, so you’re always trying to implement new players in there and give them an opportunity.”

Advertisement

Sacco’s charges are quick with kudos.

“He takes such pride in having the pre-scouts for us and having a great game plan. It’s something we take pride in as a team,” said Swayman. “Our four are going to outwork their five every time, and it’s been a momentum builder for us. Any time we get on the PK, we know it’s going to be a momentum shifter, and that’s scary for teams coming to play us because we know that we’re going to get it done.”

Sometimes, the compliments are backhanded.

“They’re unbelievable. It’s terrible practicing against them. Sometimes you think your [power play] should get better when you practice against the best PK in the league, but our PP is getting worse from that,” David Pastrnak said with a smile.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken tends net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty

CLASSIC PERFORMANCE

Kraken’s Daccord blanked Knights

Local boy makes good (saves).

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord picked a nifty time to record his second career shutout, blanking the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights during the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

Daccord, who shined at North Andover High as a sophomore before standing out at Cushing Academy for three seasons, made 35 saves in the win, the first shutout in Winter Classic history.

He was named the game’s MVP and told reporters it was “truly the coolest thing in the world.”

Daccord was serenaded with chants of “Jo-ey, Jo-ey,” all day, beginning when he stopped fellow Merrimack Valleyer Jack Eichel on an early breakaway.

A seventh-round pick by the Senators in 2015, Daccord, an Arizona State product, was left unprotected in the 2021 expansion draft, when he was plucked by Seattle. He spent two seasons with the Kraken’s AHL affiliates (Charlotte in 2021-22 and Coachella Valley in 2022-23) before joining the Seattle rotation.

Daccord’s father, Brian, played netminder at Merrimack, and is now the goalie coach at Boston University.

DELAY OF GAME

Referees need to speed it up

Coaches and players are loath to discuss referee decisions publicly, knowing that complaints can only get them in hot water with the ice lords.

The beef here is not with the decisions. It’s with the decision making.

Take for example the goal scored by the Red Wings’ Ben Chiarot against the Bruins on New Year’s Eve. Boston challenged the call, claiming Michael Rasmussen disrupted goalie Jeremy Swayman while jousting with Brandon Carlo near the crease.

No matter what side you were on (the contact looked minimal), the time it took for referees to come to a decision was ridiculous.

What were they watching on that penalty box monitor? A couple of episodes of “The Twilight Zone” marathon on Syfy?

Getting the call right is the most important thing, of course, but keeping the game moving is paramount, too.

Watch the replay. Make a decision. Drop the puck.

Team USA secured gold in the World Junior Championship on Friday. ADAM IHSE/TT/TT News Agency/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/AFP via Getty Images

ETC.

US conquered the Worlds

Team USA capped a riveting run through the World Junior Championship Friday with a 6-2 win over host Sweden in the gold medal game.

The Yanks were heavy favorites coming in and went undefeated through the exhibition, preliminary, and medal rounds.

It was the sixth gold in the history of the tournament for the US, which was rarely tested.

The US squad featured a pair of Massachusetts boys in Will Smith (Lexington) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst), and 10 first-round NHL picks: Smith (Sharks); Leonard (Capitals), Rutger McGroarty (Jets), Sam Rinzel (Blackhawks), Oliver Moore (Blackhawks), Cutter Gauthier (Flyers), Isaac Howard (Lightning), Gabe Perreault (Rangers), Jimmy Snuggerud (Blues), and Frank Nazar (Blackhawks).

Locmelis shined for Latvia

Matt Poitras’s appearance at the World Juniors was well documented, as the Bruins rookie forward represented Team Canada, which was upset by Czechia (which eventually won bronze) in the quarterfinals.

Another competitor with Bruins ties, Latvia forward Dans Locmelis, had a nice tournament. Locmelis, the Latvian captain, had two goals and five points in five games. He scored a sniper goal in a loss to the United States in the quarters.

A freshman at UMass, Locmelis has four goals and five points in 12 games for the Minutemen. Locmelis was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Locmelis’s UMass teammate, goalie Michael Hrabal, won a bronze by backboning Czechia. The 6-foot-7-inch Hrabel was a second-round pick of the Coyotes last summer.

The Bruins have a looming logjam on defense, which could mean an uncertain future for Mason Lohrei or others. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Too many men on the ice?

The Bruins have a looming logjam on defense with Derek Forbort (groin) on the mend. There soon will be seven bodies for six slots. The conventional wisdom would be to send the kid (a.k.a. Mason Lohrei) back to Providence.

Another idea would be to create a rotation that would result in both experience (for Lohrei) and rest for the rest of the corps.

Based on matchups, one defenseman sits in the press box every seventh game, allowing him to put his feet up, while also watching the game from a different perspective.

Of course, Lohrei could also benefit from heavy minutes in Providence, but he’s shown he belongs at the NHL level as he’s meshed well with his partners, including Charlie McAvoy and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Lohrei has had some hiccups (i.e. watch out for those close passes in front of the Bruins’ net!), but his offensive creativity and flair, plus his short memory (he doesn’t carry mistakes into his next shift) will suit him well for years.

Shattenkirk has fit in nicely

Speaking of Shattenkirk, he has really grown into his roles as an offensive-minded defenseman and locker room leader.

A 14-year veteran, the always smiling Shattenkirk has easily fit onto a club that lost a lot of leadership from last season’s squad.

“He’s really funny, very observant, very bright. And I think he knows when a guy, especially a teammate that might be struggling, needs to laugh a little. And he also knows when the guy needs a pat on the back and needs a big brother. I think he does a really good job of that,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “He’s really entrenched himself as someone that’s really important to address because of his personality.”

Shattenkirk and fellow veteran James van Riemsdyk have been longtime friends and have enjoyed finally becoming teammates.

“That’s actually been one of the coolest parts about coming here for me, to be honest,” said van Riemsdyk. “I’ve known Shatty since we were kids. So, for us to now get a chance to play together in a situation like this on a great team and organization like this when we have young families together, that’s been a lot of fun for us. And it’s definitely helped with my transition as far as feeling comfortable.”

Van Riemsdyk said Shattenkirk has always had a magnetic personality.

“He’s a guy that, since we were kids, everyone always gravitates to, and it’s a lot of fun to be around. So, I think he’s definitely brought a lot of that here to this group, too,” van Riemsdyk said. “And I’m someone who can tend to be a little shyer at the start. So, I think having someone that I’m super comfortable with, Shatty, has helped me feel more comfortable right away.”

Montgomery said both veterans have started to hit their stride on the ice, as well.

“I think here in the last whatever it is, month or six weeks, you’re starting to see them really be comfortable,” said Montgomery. “Both of their brains work really fast. So, I think as they’ve gotten more accustomed to how we play, I think their brains are getting them into the spots that we envisioned them being in from the beginning.”

Loose pucks

David Pastrnak closed 2023 with one of the quotes of the year and a hat tip to Patrice Bergeron when asked about his ability to steal pucks without getting called for penalties. “Got a great teacher in my career, has a bunch of Selkes in his pocket,” said Pastrnak . . . Speaking of Pastrnak, did you know he led the NHL in goals (58) during the 2023 calendar year? . . . The Bruins (124-35-14, 262 points) set NHL records for regular-season wins and points over a two-year span, topping the Canadiens (118-19-22) of 1977 and ‘78 . . . When Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 830th career goal (for his 1,507th point) against the Penguins Jan. 2, he passed Ray Bourque for seventh-most points by a player with one franchise in league history. Bourque had 395 goals and 1,111 assists in 1,518 games with the Bruins. Ovechkin hit his numbers in 1,382 games . . . In case you missed it, catch up to Brad Marchand’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Thursday afternoon. Among the nuggets the captain dropped was how he likes to annoy Bergeron about unretiring.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.