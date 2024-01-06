South Korea says the North has again fired artillery shells near their sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea conducted a new round of artillery drills near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea on Saturday, officials in Seoul said, a day after the North’s earlier exercises prompted South Korea to respond with its own drills in the same area.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the North fired more than 60 rounds near the western sea boundary on Saturday afternoon. It said South Korea strongly urges North Korea to halt acts that heighten tensions.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea will take corresponding military steps if North Korea continues artillery drills that pose a threat to South Korean nationals. It said South Korea will “overwhelmingly” deal with any provocations by North Korea.