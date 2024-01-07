Watch Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri’s hilarious Golden Globes acceptance speech

While accepting the award Sunday night, Edebiri thanked her family, her co-stars on “The Bear,” as well as all of her “agents and managers’ assistants” who answer her “crazy emails.”

“The Bear” star and Dorchester native not only dazzled on the red carpet , but she also came up big, beating out Elle Fanning, Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan, and Selena Gomez to win best performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy.

“There’s so many people who I forgot to thank. Oh my god, all of my agents and managers’ assistants, the people who answer my emails,” Edebiri said. “Y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

Edebiri’s also thanked her fellow nominees noting, “I’m in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up.”

“I’m an artist and I’m very lucky to be an artist and I know we all feel that way, so I just really want to acknowledge that,” Edebiri said. “I’m so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to my family, my family, my family. Everybody at ‘The Bear,’ that’s my family, I love you guys so much. It’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you.”

The Boston-born star apologized to anyone she forgot to thank, but not the haters.

“If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry,” she said, “Unless you were mean or something.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.