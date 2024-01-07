Golden Globes 2024: See the full list of nominees

The 81st Golden Globe Awards take over the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday night, with the 2024 award ceremony celebrating the biggest movies, television shows, and stars of the past year.

Leading the pack of Golden Globe nominees is “Barbie,” with the 2023 box office blockbuster scoring nine nominations, including best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for star Margot Robbie. In the cinematic and box office achievement category, “Barbie” goes head-to-head with “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and more of last year’s biggest movies.