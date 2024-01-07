Golden Globes 2024: See the full list of nominees

The 81st Golden Globe Awards take over the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday night, with the 2024 award ceremony celebrating the biggest movies, television shows, and stars of the past year.
Leading the pack of Golden Globe nominees is “Barbie,” with the 2023 box office blockbuster scoring nine nominations, including best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for star Margot Robbie. In the cinematic and box office achievement category, “Barbie” goes head-to-head with “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and more of last year’s biggest movies.
Meanwhile, the Massachusetts-set film “The Holdovers” is up in three categories, including best motion picture, musical or comedy, while director Martin Scorsese’s latest drama “Killer of the Flower Moon” has seven nominations, including best motion picture, drama.
In the television categories, FX’s hit series “The Bear” is nominated in five categories, with star and Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri up for best performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy. Fellow Boston native Jeremy Strong takes on “Succession” co-stars Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin in the category for best performance by a male actor in a television series, drama.
See the full list of Golden Globe 2024 nominations below, and check back throughout the night for updates on the evening’s winners.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Zone of Interest”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“May December”
“Poor Things”
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Suzume”
“Wish”
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Fallen Leaves”
“Io Capitano”
“Past Lives”
“Society of the Snow”
“The Zone of Interest”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
“John Wick: Chapter 4″
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1″
“Oppenheimer”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Alma Pöysti — “Fallen Leaves”
Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Fantasia Barrino — “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence — “No Hard Feelings”
Margot Robbie — “Barbie”
Natalie Portman — “May December”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau is Afraid”
Matt Damon — “Air”
Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Daniel Pemberton
“Poor Things” — Jerskin Fendrix
“The Boy and the Heron” — Joe Hisaishi
“Oppenheimer” — Ludwig Göransson
“The Zone of Interest” - Mica Levi
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Robbie Robertson
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance” — Bruce Springsteen; “She Came”
“Dance the Night” — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin; “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken” — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt; “Barbie”
“Peaches” — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Road to Freedom” — Lenny Kravitz; “Rustin”
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; “Barbie”
Best Television Series — Drama
“1923″
“The Diplomat”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“Jury Duty”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“The Bear”
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
Emma Stone — “The Curse”
Helen Mirren — “1923″
Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook — “Succession”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox — “Succession”
Dominic West — “The Crown”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
Elle Fanning — “The Great”
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Selena Gomez - “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader — “Barry”
Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy White — “The Bear”
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love & Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones and the Six”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones and the Six”
Steven Yeun — “Beef”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Ebon Moss–Bachrach — “The Bear”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” — Amy Schumer
“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” — Chris Rock
“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” — Ricky Gervais
“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” — Sarah Silverman
“Trevor Noah: Where Was I” — Trevor Noah
“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” — Wanda Sykes
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.