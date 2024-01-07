Michael Bolton stops tour after surgery for brain tumor

"2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," he wrote in a message posted to Facebook and Instagram. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton shared Friday that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor late last year, and he’ll be taking a break from performing to recover from surgery.

Singer Michael Bolton with one of two trophies he won January 1993 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Bolton, 70, began his music career as a hard rock singer in the 1970s, performing as a solo artist and as the lead singer of the short-lived rock band Blackjack.

The singer achieved more success in the '80s and '90s with his transition into the pop rock genre. Best known for hit romantic ballads such as "That's What Love Is All About," Bolton was nominated for four Grammy awards for best male pop vocal performance and won two of them: for "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman." His most recent chart-topping song was the pop version of "Go the Distance" for the 1997 Disney film "Hercules."

In recent years, Bolton hasn't taken himself too seriously. He dressed up as several famous movie characters for "Jack Sparrow," a song he performed with the comedy trio The Lonely Island on "Saturday Night Live" in 2011. He's made cameos in commercials for Honda and Pizza Hut, and competed on "The Masked Singer" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Bolton performed in Las Vegas, Mexico, and Italy while touring last year before his health issue forced him to take a break. He wrote in his message that he’ll have to step back “for the next couple of months” to focus on his recovery.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show,” he added. “But have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”