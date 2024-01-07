Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed

The airline had returned 18 of its 65 737 Max 9 aircraft to service Saturday following inspections that came less than 24 hours after a portion of one plane’s fuselage blew out three miles above Oregon on Friday night. The depressurized plane, carrying 171 passengers and six crew members, returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn’t happen again.

The airline said in a statement the decision was made after receiving a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration that additional work might be needed. Other versions of the 737 are not affected.

“These aircraft have now also been pulled from service until details about possible additional maintenance work are confirmed with the FAA. We are in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service,” the airline said.

The FAA had ordered the grounding of some 737 Max 9s on Saturday until they could be inspected, a process that takes about four hours. The world’s airlines are currently operating about 171 737 Max 9s globally.

The aircraft make up about 20 percent of the Alaska Airlines’ fleet. As of midday, Alaska had canceled about a fifth of its Sunday flights, according to FlightAware.com. United Airlines, which also grounded its Max 9s, had about a 10 percent cancellation rate on Sunday.

Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington, who chairs the chamber’s Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said she agreed with the decision to ground Alaska Air’s Max 9 jetliners for comprehensive inspections.

“Safety is paramount. Aviation production has to meet a gold standard, including quality control inspections and strong FAA oversight,” she said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Friday’s accident and is still looking for the door from the paneled-over exit that blew out. They have a good idea of where it landed, near Oregon Route 217 in the Cedar Hills area west of Portland, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference late Saturday.

“If you find that, please, please contact local law enforcement,” she said.

There has not been a major crash involving a US passenger carrier within the country since 2009, when a Colgan Air flight crashed near Buffalo, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground. In 2013, an Asiana Airlines flight arriving from South Korea crashed at San Francisco International Airport, killing three of the 307 people on board.

Flight 1282 took off from Portland at 5:07 p.m. Friday for a two-hour flight to Ontario, Calif. About six minutes later, a chunk of the fuselage blew out as the plane was at about 16,000 feet. One of the pilots declared an emergency and asked for clearance to descend to 10,000 feet, the altitude where the air would have enough oxygen to breathe safely.

Videos posted by passengers online showed a gaping hole where the paneled-over exit had been and passengers wearing masks. They applauded when the plane landed safely about 13 minutes after the blowout. Firefighters then came down the aisle, asking passengers to remain in their seats as they treated the injured.

It was extremely lucky that the airplane had not yet reached cruising altitude, when passengers and flight attendants might have been walking around the cabin, Homendy said.

“No one was seated in 26A and B where that door plug is, the aircraft was around 16,000 feet and only 10 minutes out from the airport when the door blew,” she said. The investigation is expected to take months.

Aviation experts were stunned that a piece would fly off a new aircraft. Anthony Brickhouse, a professor of aerospace safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said he has seen panels of fuselage come off planes before, but couldn’t recall one where passengers “are looking at the lights of the city.”

The Max is the newest version of Boeing’s venerable 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle plane frequently used on US domestic flights.

The harrowing midair breach caps a turbulent year for Boeing, with its flagship 737 Max jets beset by manufacturing problems.

With an eye on the potential financial hit, the company had recently tried to draw a line under those problems, striking a new deal with a key supplier that had installed a former Boeing executive as its chief executive in October.

The fuselages “have been gone over with a microscope in light of what we’ve experienced here in the last four months,” Boeing chief executive David Calhoun assured analysts that same month.

Then came Friday’s accident. Experts say initial evidence points to an issue with the door plugin question, which is used to block an optional emergency exit on the 737 Max 9 — raising fresh questions about issues in Boeing’s supply chain.

The troubled history of the Max means a fresh incident like Friday’s is going to prompt renewed scrutiny on both the safety record and the company’s transparency, said Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents crews at American Airlines.

“We are compelled to ask: What else is there?” Tajer said. “In the past, when you’ve hidden things, we’re compelled to say we don’t believe you. Tell me more.”

Boeing’s reputation took a heavy blow during the worldwide grounding of an earlier model of the Max after two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. Investigations revealed problems with the design of an automated system on the plane, which had not been fully disclosed to the FAA.

Boeing declined to comment Sunday on the recent production issues.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.



