Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor and happiness expert, meets his match in Oprah

Arthur Brooks is an expert on the subject. He teaches a class on happiness at Harvard Business School and heads the Leadership and Happiness Laboratory at the Harvard Kennedy School.

This year, we could all stand to get a little bit happier.

Brooks is now taking his lessons to the masses collaborating with the queen of media herself, Oprah Winfrey. Last year Brooks and Winfrey co-wrote a book, “The Art and Science of Getting Happier: Build the Life You Want,” which was named one of Amazon’s best books of 2023.

Brooks spoke with columnist Shirley Leung on the current episode of Globe Opinion’s “Say More” podcast. Listen at globe.com/saymore and wherever you find your podcasts.

The Harvard professor, who also writes a column on happiness for The Atlantic, talked about his own journey to become happier, his partnership with Oprah, and what he learned from another high-profile collaborator, the Dalai Lama.

Here are edited excerpts from the podcast:

What was your reaction when you realized Oprah was a fan of yours?

I was pretty amazed. When you write a column that reaches maybe a half a million people a week, you don’t know who’s reading it. She called me up and said, “This is Oprah.” And I’m like, “Yeah, this is Batman.” And it turns out it was Oprah!

Why do you think Oprah felt a connection to you?

Oprah is one of the handful of the most prominent, famous, and beloved Americans. And the reason for that is she spent decades actually trying to lift people up and bring them together. When she finds something she really, really likes and believes in, she brings it to the people who follow her. She’s a connector and an idea person.

I’m curious about this quest for happiness. Why do you teach it and can happiness be learned?

I’m a social scientist. I’ve specialized in behavioral social science my whole career — why do people do what they do? I’ve studied the appreciation for beauty and how it motivates people. I’ve done a lot of research on philanthropy and why people give of themselves. At the taproot of all of that is happiness, that people want to be happier.

I wrote my first book on happiness in 2008. I kept wondering: Is this more like astronomy, or is it more clinical? Can you use the science to actually make actionable strategies?

I proposed a class to the dean of the Harvard Business School. I said, “It’s pretty easy to find somebody who’s going to teach supply chain management or managerial accounting. ... What if you had something, a class that talked about how to treat your life like an enterprise, like the ultimate startup where you’re the entrepreneur and the currency of your fortune is love and happiness?”

So I put together this class called Leadership and Happiness. It was pretty quickly oversubscribed.

What does it say that you have to teach a course on happiness? What is this generation missing about happiness?

At very elite schools we tend to sell our students a bill of goods. That if they get worldly success, they’ll automatically be happy. By about the second semester of their second year, they’re starting to figure out that’s actually not right. That happiness doesn’t come on its own. You have to do the work and make the commitment and understand it. Just like anything else, happiness is actually a skill based on knowledge.

Harvard professor Arthur Brooks (center) says that happiness is skill based on knowledge. Ansel Dickey of OVRLND.studio

In your book, you and Oprah write about how life is not about the pursuit of happiness. Rather, it’s about being happier. Can you explain that distinction?

Your life has negative emotions, and you need them to keep you alive and to thrive. The fear, the anger, the disgust — if you didn’t have negative experiences, you’d never learn and grow.

When people say, “I want to be happy,” as if you could be happy all the time, they have no idea what a bad idea that is. The first thing that I have to teach my students and get across to my readers is you don’t need to get rid of your unhappiness. You need to learn to manage it so it doesn’t manage you. You’ll be happier.

You also have been working with the Dalai Lama. How did you connect with him?

The Dalai Lama’s a little different. The Dalai Lama didn’t call me. It turns out he’s never held a cellphone.

Why do you think he wanted to meet with you?

He’s interested in meeting all different kinds of people because he believes in the radical equality of human dignity. He believes that we’re all sisters and brothers. He wants to bring that ethos to new groups of people.

Tell me about the Dalai Lama and his pen.

I was hosting him [in the US] And at the end he said, “Every time I see you I want to give you a gift ... but I don’t own anything is the problem.” He starts rooting around in his little satchel, and he pulls out a ballpoint pen. “This is all I’ve got. Can I give this to you?”

This is the Dalai Lama’s ballpoint pen. It is like the best thing ever. I put it in my briefcase, and I carried it around for six months. I didn’t know what to do with it. I was having lunch with a Catholic bishop, and we were eating at a Subway with paper napkins. I said something, and [the bishop] said, “That’s an interesting thing. I want to write it down so I can put it in a sermon.” He said, “Do you have a pen?”

I look into my briefcase, and there’s my Dalai Lama pen. I heard the Dalai Lama’s voice literally in my ear saying, “You know what you’re supposed to do right now.” And I said, “Your grace, would you please accept that pen?” And he said, “I can’t.” I said, “Trust me, I have to give that pen to you.”

The Dalai Lama taught me that the gift was in the giving. I got it in that moment. I saw him three months later in Dharamsala [India], and I told him the story. He gave me another pen.

