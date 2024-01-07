Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes

Hollywood’s biggest stars are back on the red carpet as the 81st Golden Globe Awards return to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday night.

The annual celebration of movies and television, which has been mired in controversies in recent years, marks the first major awards show this season since the strikes by actors and writers ended. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 2024 Golden Globes air at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Take a look at the nominees, notable names, and fashionable outfits hitting the red carpet at this year’s ceremony.