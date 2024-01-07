fb-pixelGolden Globes red carpet photos: Best dresses and fashion looks Skip to main content

Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated January 7, 2024, 2 minutes ago
Actress Quinta Brunson arrived on the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest stars are back on the red carpet as the 81st Golden Globe Awards return to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday night.

The annual celebration of movies and television, which has been mired in controversies in recent years, marks the first major awards show this season since the strikes by actors and writers ended. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 2024 Golden Globes air at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Take a look at the nominees, notable names, and fashionable outfits hitting the red carpet at this year’s ceremony.

Golden Globes pre-show 2024

Variety and Entertainment Tonight are teaming up to broadcast the Golden Globes pre-show from the red carpet. The live stream begins at 6:30 p.m.

Golden Globes 2024 red carpet photos

"The Holdovers" star Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Host Jo Koy arrived on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gillian Anderson arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tyler James Williams attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Lee Sung Jin attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Erika Alexander attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Ariana Greenblatt arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sandra Hüller attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
From left: Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
From left: Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley shared a kiss on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.Amy Sussman/Getty
Jelani Alladin attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Darren Mann attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Julia Schlaepfer attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Anna Sitar attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Skai Jackson attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Mario Lopez arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cody Heller hit the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actor John Ortiz attended the 2024 Golden Globes.MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Christian Friedel attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Nikki Novak on the red carpet the 2024 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday in Beverly Hills.Amy Sussman/Getty
Angelique Jackson arrived on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Comedian Matt Friend hit the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes.MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
TV personality Jeannie Mai appeared on the red carpet the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Producer Cassie DiLaura attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Lee Eisenberg arrived on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Zanna Roberts Rassi attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Amy Sussman/Getty
Scott Evans attended the 2024 Golden Globes.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.