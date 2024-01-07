Berlin farmhouse damaged in fire late Saturday night

Firefighters raced to put out the flames after a farmhouse in Berlin caught fire late Saturday night during heavy snowfall as a storm spread across the region, officials said.
At 11:04 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 116 Highland St., according to a Sunday statement from the Berlin Fire & EMS Department.
When they arrived on scene four minutes later, firefighters witnessed heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame farmhouse, according to the statement.
Firefighters from Hudson, Clinton, Northborough, Bolton, Boylston, Boxborough, Lancaster, Stow, and Harvard were called to help put out the blaze, officials said. Berlin police and the Berlin Highway Department assisted fire crews at the scene.
The fire was contained to the back of the building and did not extend far into the living area of the home. Officials did not report any injuries. The blaze was under control within about 35 minutes, and the scene was cleared by 1:30 a.m., according to the statement.
