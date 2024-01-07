Berlin farmhouse damaged in fire late Saturday night

Firefighters raced to put out the flames after a farmhouse in Berlin caught fire late Saturday night during heavy snowfall as a storm spread across the region, officials said.

At 11:04 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 116 Highland St., according to a Sunday statement from the Berlin Fire & EMS Department.

When they arrived on scene four minutes later, firefighters witnessed heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame farmhouse, according to the statement.