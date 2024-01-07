Joe O’Donnell, entrepreneur and transformative philanthropist for cystic fibrosis, dies at 79

Instead, he worked endless hours beyond the glare of headlines, never more so than while raising money for cystic fibrosis research. Little could be done in 1974 when his son, Joey, was born with the genetic disorder and died 12 years later. Leaving no potential donor’s hand unshaken, Mr. O’Donnell spent nearly 40 years helping to raise more than $500 million — principally through founding The Joey Fund — to develop treatments that have extended the lives of those with the condition.

“As a kid, I was taught not to shine a spotlight on yourself, and I always thought people who did that were kind of jerks,” he told the Globe in 2001, when he was trying to purchase the Red Sox. “And even today, I still think that’s true.”

In his decades as one of Boston’s most successful and influential entrepreneurs, Joe O’Donnell kept as low a profile as possible for someone who came close at different points to buying the local football and baseball teams.

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It is by far the most important thing that I do,” he said for a Phillips Exeter Academy alumni profile a few years ago. “It is Joey’s legacy.”

Advertisement

Mr. O’Donnell, whose expansive holdings included stadium concessions, a venture capital firm, a marketing agency, and ski areas, was 79 when he died of cancer Sunday in his Boston home.

His fund-raising propelled scientific advances and “led to the breakthrough medicines that are transforming the lives of tens of thousands of people with cystic fibrosis around the world today,” said Dr. Michael Boyle, chief executive of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “We would not have these transformative medicines without Joe.”

Mr. O'Donnell with his wife, Kathy, and students from the Winn Brook Elementary School in Belmont looked over blueprints for the playground the children helped design in Joey's honor in 2013. Joey O'Donnell attended Winn Brook Elementary. JohnTlumacki

Initially building a business empire with the Boston Culinary Group, which provided concessions to stadiums and other venues across the country, Mr. O’Donnell branched into a multitude of other ventures. When pressed, though, he would often smile, shrug, and say he sold popcorn and candy.

Advertisement

A friend once joked that he “owns 4 percent of everything,” Boston Magazine noted when it placed Mr. O’Donnell atop its 2006 list of “The 100 People Who Run This Town.”

High on the roster of his other full and part ownerships were the private equity group Belmont Capital, Allied Global Marketing, and the Suffolk Downs racetrack.

“He could digest the most complex spreadsheet in minutes,” said Mike Sheehan, a friend and former Globe chief executive who was a partner in some of Mr. O’Donnell’s ventures. “But his real gift was his X-ray vision: He could see through the numbers to the people behind them. And if he sensed the slightest character flaw, there’d be no deal.”

Mr. O’Donnell was also an informal adviser to mayors, governors, and former president George W. Bush, a friend since their Harvard Business School days.

“Joe O’Donnell was a great man and loyal friend. He had a big heart and a big laugh,” Bush said in an email. “His love for Boston was eclipsed only by his love for his family and his friends.”

Rising to success from a modest childhood, Mr. O’Donnell was the son of a police officer and a school secretary in Everett, a formative hometown that still loomed large in his thoughts when he was spending most of his time in boardrooms and executive suites.

Advertisement

“In Everett, you could blindfold me and I could smell my way home,” he recalled warmly in a 2003 Globe interview. “I love that city.”

By that year, Mr. O’Donnell had led separate groups of partners who tried, without success, to buy the New England Patriots in the late 1980s, and then the Red Sox, before the team was sold to a group led by principal owner John Henry, who also owns the Globe.

“Joe had tremendous charisma,” said Steve Karp, a prominent real estate developer and Mr. O’Donnell’s key partner in the Red Sox bid. “He could walk into a room and not know anybody and leave with half the people thinking he was their best friend.”

Among those newfound pals were some who might later find themselves on the opposing side of a conference table from Mr. O’Donnell, negotiating hard-wrought deals.

Ultimately, though, his reputation rested largely on an “unassuming demeanor” and unending generosity, said Karp, who added that Mr. O’Donnell was “doing something for someone all the time” behind the scenes.

“He didn’t believe in emails or texts,” Karp said. “He believed in picking up the phone and calling. He was interested in how your family was doing, which made him unique. He wanted to know about you personally, as well as the business situation.”

And when Mr. O’Donnell met those who, like him, had lost loved ones, he gave them his favorite book on grieving, “The Bereaved Parent,” along with a hug and an offer to simply listen.

Advertisement

“In business he was a tough guy, everybody knows that. But there was this incredibly humane, soft, caring, empathetic side of Joe,” said Lawrence Bacow, a former Harvard president who had served with him on the Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing board. “You didn’t know what it was like to have a friend until you had Joe O’Donnell as a friend.”

Born on April 19, 1944, Joseph James O’Donnell grew up in Everett, the son of Teresa Rose Cavicchi O’Donnell and Joseph I. O’Donnell.

An honors graduate at Malden Catholic High School — a significant recipient of his philanthropy — Mr. O’Donnell was the captain of the football and baseball teams. He then spent a post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy before a scholarship allowed him to attend Harvard, where he also played football and baseball.

“He believed that he achieved great success not despite his blue-collar roots, but because of his blue-collar roots,” said US Senator Ed Markey, who was two years behind Mr. O’Donnell at Malden Catholic. “That’s what made him the quintessential man to connect all the various parts of Boston.”

After graduating from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree and receiving a master’s from Harvard Business School, Mr. O’Donnell was associate dean of students at the business school. In the mid-1970s, he began running what became the Boston Culinary Group, which he sold more than a dozen years ago.

Advertisement

In addition to the Harvard Corporation board, he served on the university’s Board of Overseers and as a Harvard Alumni Association director. A Harvard Medal recipient, he was “one of Harvard’s most devoted and inspiring alumni leaders,” Drew Faust, a former Harvard president, once told the Harvard Gazette.

In 2012, Mr. O’Donnell and his wife, Kathy, donated $30 million to Harvard as a way of giving thanks for his good fortune to attend as a scholarship student. A six-time varsity letter winner and Harvard baseball’s team captain as a senior, Mr. O’Donnell donated $2.5 million to the baseball program. The team’s ballpark is named for him.

He had in 1970 married Katherine Kelliher, who worked for Action for Boston Community Development until their son, Joey, was born. Soon after, Joey was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“He never asked us if he was going to die,” Mr. O’Donnell said just after his son’s death, in 1986.

“That was the beauty of him,” he told the Globe. “He kept telling us not to worry; that the doctors would come up with a cure; that he was just a normal kid, and that’s how we should treat him.”

Joey O'Donnell Family handout/Globe staff

In their long, widely admired marriage, the O’Donnells became extensively involved with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fund-raising, and they brought up two daughters who were born after Joey died — Kate O’Donnell of Boston and Casey Buckley, who lives in the Brookline part of Chestnut Hill.

“My parents had a beautiful marriage. I’ve always been in awe of their relationship,” Kate said. “She always let him think that he was right, and she was always in charge in the background. They had a beautiful respect for each other.”

A service will be announced for Mr. O’Donnell, who in recent years spent as much time as possible with his granddaughter, Blair, and grandson, J.D., who both called him Go-Go — a nickname that evolved from how his granddaughter used to say Joe-Joe.

“His whole life was people,” Casey said. “People meant family and friends and community, and he created community wherever he went. Whatever group he was a part of, he made it better, and he made it fun, and he made it successful.”

Mr. O’Donnell had launched his successful career as an entrepreneur in the 1970s in part to help pay the medical bills when Joey was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a baby.

During Joey’s 12 years “he taught me a lot,” Mr. O’Donnell told the Globe in 1986. “I think he taught a lot to everyone who knew him.”

And a few days before Joey died, “all of a sudden he told me he knew what heaven was,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “He told me heaven was different, that a long time down here was like a blink of an eye in heaven.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.