New Hampshire man killed in single-car crash in Littleton, Mass.

A 39-year-old New Hampshire man was found dead Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Littleton, Mass., in which an SUV veered off the road and struck a tree, officials said.

Around 8 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the westbound side of Great Road near Gilson Road, according to a statement released by the Littleton Police Department. Police arrived to find a 2019 Hyundai Kona that had driven off the road and onto private property, where it crashed into a tree, according to to the statement.

The driver, a 39-year-old Wilton, N.H., man whose name has not been released, was alone in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.