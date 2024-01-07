New Hampshire man killed in single-car crash in Littleton, Mass.

A 39-year-old New Hampshire man was found dead Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Littleton, Mass., in which an SUV veered off the road and struck a tree, officials said.
Around 8 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the westbound side of Great Road near Gilson Road, according to a statement released by the Littleton Police Department. Police arrived to find a 2019 Hyundai Kona that had driven off the road and onto private property, where it crashed into a tree, according to to the statement.
The driver, a 39-year-old Wilton, N.H., man whose name has not been released, was alone in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
Advertisement
It was not immediately clear what time the crash occurred, officials said. Littleton police and State Police are investigating the crash, and anyone with information can contact the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.
No further information was immediately available.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.