Snow falls across the state during first nor’easter of the year

Haverhill and Methuen had a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service, possibly the morning’s highest accumulations.

The highly anticipated first significant snowfall of the winter dropped snow across the state leaving widely varying accumulations Sunday morning, the highest in the northern and western regions of the commonwealth, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a good winter storm,” said Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Norton in a phone interview. “We call it the nor’easter, and it’s actually behaved pretty well. The snowfall amounts were pretty much expected.”

Easthampton had 11 inches, recorded just before 8 a.m., and Granville had 10.4 inches of snow, as of 8:30 a.m., according to the weather service. Fitchburg had 9.9 inches, as of 7:41 a.m., Worcester had 9.2 inches, as of 8:21 a.m., and Townsend had 9 inches, as of 8:16 a.m., the weather service said.

“We’ve got the highest right now up in the Merrimack Valley, and it’s really in those areas that are a little bit elevated,” Dellicarpini said.

More than 2,500 people in Massachusetts were without power around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Eversource and National Grid company websites. Most of those were clustered among Eversource customers in Boston’s northern and western suburbs.

At Logan International Airport 88 flights were canceled and 29 delayed by 9:30 a.m., according to the website FlightAware.

Over in Norfolk County, Milton had 6.8 inches of snow, as of 7 a.m., and in Franklin County, Leverett had 5 inches, as of 6:30 a.m., according to the weather service.

North Attleborough had 2.4 inches, as of 5:11 a.m., the weather service said.

Boston, however, has had very little snow so far — only 0.1 inches of snowfall, as of 7:18 a.m., but more is possible later today with a potential accumulation of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s been snowing, actually, most of the night, but the temperature has just been a little too warm to allow it to stick,” Dellicarpini said. “But I think after 2 or 3 o’clock, we’ll see some snow [sticking]. Temperatures will start to drop across much of eastern Massachusetts below freezing.”

The small amount of snow so far this morning in Boston has been mixed with rain but is predicted to become all snow after 1 p.m., according to a National Weather Service forecast.

And it is going to get colder with temperatures set to fall to the mid-20s by 5 p.m., the forecast said.

The snow will be waning later today, the weather service said.

Sunday night, there will be a chance of snow in Boston mainly before 7 p.m., the forecast said. Less than a half of an inch of new snow accumulation is possible at that point.

“People should be prepared for some icy travel later today, and even first thing tomorrow morning, it might still be a little bit icy, so people really should plan on a little extra time for the morning commute,” Dellicarpini said.

