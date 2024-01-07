Snow totals vary widely as storm moves through New England, with heavy accumulation in parts

Mild marine air kept the snow from accumulating overnight as the first wave of precipitation moved through the Boston area. Pre-dawn temperatures were well above freezing from Boston on south and in the 20s west of Route 495. This is where the heaviest snow has fallen so far, in that colder zone. From Springfield north of Worcester and on through Western Essex County, anywhere from 4 to 8 inches has piled up, a sharp contrast with Boston, which has seen very little accumulation.

Snow is not accumulating in areas where temperatures are too warm, but roads are slushy and snow covered further north and west. NOAA data

For the rest of the day, wet snow and rain will transition to snow nearly everywhere except the Cape and the islands. This means additional accumulation is likely, though it will be heavy and wet. It’s somewhat tough to predict exactly how much snow is going to end up on the ground because of these marginal temperatures. The map below shows total predicted snowfall, including what fell overnight and what we expect to receive through this afternoon and evening.

Total snowfall from what fell overnight and will fall during the day Sunday. Dave Epstein

The short-range models have a burst of heavier snow later this morning into the first part of the afternoon and this is when Boston should receive its accumulation. If temperatures are just a degree or two warmer, the snow won’t accumulate and the city will end up with virtually nothing besides some slush.

The radar prediction loop below shows the mixed precipitation noted in orange-pink transitioning over to snow even in Boston, at least for a few hours. No matter what happens, you’ll still be able to get around regardless of where you are today, although travel will be slower the further north and west you’re located.

The darker blue represents moderate snow forecast to move through Sunday afternoon. WeatherBELL

The final bits of snow should come to an end between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and at that point temperatures will also fall below freezing. Notice on the map below that in the early afternoon it will be above freezing, but that colder air is going to work into Boston probably between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at which point temperatures will be cold enough for everything to freeze.

Colder air is poised to be in Boston by 4 pm Sunday freezing any slush and water. WeatherBELL

In a typical year, I would be concerned that if you didn’t clean up the snow and slush on the ground, it might stick around awhile. However we have another warmer weather system coming in Tuesday night. So if there’s ice around, it’s going to disappear pretty quickly Tuesday night and Wednesday. That system will bring very mild air for January, along with heavy rain and possibly some street and basement flooding as snow melts.