These schools have announced Monday closures or delays following the weekend snowstorm

Some Massachusetts schools have announced closures or delayed openings for Monday morning following a weekend storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.
Cleanup efforts were underway as the storm began to move out on Sunday. The heaviest snowfall was reported across central and northeastern Massachusetts, while the Boston area was largely spared of significant accumulation. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s overnight and climb back into the low to mid 30s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is a partial list of Massachusetts schools that have announced closures and delays for Monday:
- Amesbury Public Schools — closed
- Andover Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Ashburnham Westminster Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Attleboro Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Auburn Public School District — two-hour delay
- Ayer-Shirley Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Beverly Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Clinton Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Fitchburg Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Gardner Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Georgetown Public Schools — closed
- Gloucester Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Grafton Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Groton-Dunstable Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Haverhill Public Schools — closed
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Hudson Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Ipswich Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Lawrence Public Schools — closed
- Leicester Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Leominster Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Lowell Public Schools — closed
- Lunenburg Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Manchester Essex Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Maynard Public Schools — one-hour delay
- Nashoba Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Pentucket Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Methuen Public Schools — closed
- Newburyport Public Schools — two-hour delay
- North Andover Public Schools — closed
- North Middlesex Regional School District — two-hour delay
- North Reading Public Schools — 90-minute delay
- Rockport Public Schools — closed
- Triton Regional School District — two-hour delay
- Tri-Town School Union (Boxford, Middleton, Topsfield) — two-hour delay
- Salem Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Shrewsbury Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Stoneham Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Tewksbury Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Tyngsborough Public Schools — closed
- Woburn Public Schools — two-hour delay
- Worcester Public Schools — closed
This list will be updated
