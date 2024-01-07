These schools have announced Monday closures or delays following the weekend snowstorm

Some Massachusetts schools have announced closures or delayed openings for Monday morning following a weekend storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

Cleanup efforts were underway as the storm began to move out on Sunday. The heaviest snowfall was reported across central and northeastern Massachusetts, while the Boston area was largely spared of significant accumulation. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s overnight and climb back into the low to mid 30s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a partial list of Massachusetts schools that have announced closures and delays for Monday: