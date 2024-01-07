fb-pixelThese schools have announced Monday closures or delays following the weekend snowstorm - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

These schools have announced Monday closures or delays following the weekend snowstorm

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 7, 2024, 5 minutes ago
Isaac Veras, 5, ran through the snow as he chased after his sister at Winnekenni Park in Haverhill on Sunday. Many local children will have extra time to play in the snow on Monday as schools open late or remain closed because of the weather.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Some Massachusetts schools have announced closures or delayed openings for Monday morning following a weekend storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

Cleanup efforts were underway as the storm began to move out on Sunday. The heaviest snowfall was reported across central and northeastern Massachusetts, while the Boston area was largely spared of significant accumulation. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s overnight and climb back into the low to mid 30s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a partial list of Massachusetts schools that have announced closures and delays for Monday:

This list will be updated

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.

