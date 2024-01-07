‘We’re New Englanders. Toughen up’: In Haverhill, residents dig out from under 13-plus inches Sunday

Along the roads, residents could be seen pushing snowblowers or heaving shovels, others scraping away at a stubborn mix of powder, slop, and slippery wet stuff underfoot -- all while Mother Nature kept pouring on more snow Sunday.

HAVERHILL -- While much of Massachusetts missed out on the season’s first nor’easter with maybe some rain, or a sputtering of light snow, a meteorological luck-of-the-draw left Haverhill residents digging themselves out from under more than a foot of snow Sunday.

After spending nearly two hours working to clear her driveway, Jocelyn Pagan took it in stride.

“We feel very, very special,” Pagan said of the storm. “But you know what? We were built for this... New England girls were built for this.”

Jocelyn Pagan worked to clear the snow from around her car in Haverhill, which had already received a foot of snow by mid-morning Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The National Weather Service reported about 13.5 inches in southeast Haverhill around 1 p.m. Sunday, which appeared to be the highest total in the state by early afternoon. Boston had mostly rain, Coolidge Corner in Brookline only started seeing snow by early afternoon, and communities southeast of the city had an inch or two at most by that point.

But cities and towns around Haverhill seemed to be among the communities that pulled the short weather straw: a foot each in Methuen and Newbury, and over 8 inches in North Andover. Yet Haverhill residents rolled with it -- even if they had already been trying to do so for several hours Sunday.

Pagan, 35, was helping to clear off her driveway with a shovel and snowblower as near white-out conditions wrapped around the city Sunday morning. As she worked, heavy plow trucks occasionally roared past.

Pagan was working through the snow at a slow, steady pace.

“We’ve definitely handled worse. But it’s been awhile,” she said. “We had to break out all the shovels.”

Frank Perez used his snowblower to clear the snow on the road in front of his house. Perez had been up since 4 o’clock in the morning trying to keep on top of the snow and this was his third pass. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Frank Perez, who wore a wide-brimmed cowboy hat to help fend off some of the snow, got up early and began his first pass at his driveway with a snowblower around 5 a.m. By early afternoon, he was in the middle of his third pass with the snowblower -- and the snow was continuing to pile up.

“It’s kicking our ass,” said Perez, 60. “But look around, man, we were waiting for this. This is a winter wonderland.”

His yard was deep in the stuff, and his mailbox showed nature’s progress so far -- a healthy, foot-plus mound perfectly sculpted on top of the box.

“Mother Nature is the one that dictates what we are going to do, and you just have to take it in stride,” Perez said. “It could be a lot worse.”

Sure, the storm is a butt kicker, he said. But the region’s people will make do: “We’re New Englanders. Toughen up.”

Less than a mile away, Mike Morton, and his wife, Marcy, were shoveling out their front yard. While the 12 inches or so of snow that fell on their property wasn’t insurmountable for them to walk through, it posed a different kind of challenge for their Victorian bulldog, Gino. Because, well, you know.

”He needs room to do his thing,” Mike Morton said, laughing. “He’s only 14 inches tall.”

Marcy Morton, who has lived in Haverhill her whole life, said this storm wasn’t as bad as the Blizzard of ‘78. But the weekend nor’easter still left piles of snow and made for poor driving conditions.

“It’s a pretty good storm,” she said, noting that she kept storm preparation simple. “Just got a new snowblower, that’s it.”

Mike Morton cleared a path for his dog Geno during a storm that had already brought a foot of snow to Haverhill by mid-morning Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Mike Morton was taking the storm in stride, but appeared ready to call it a day: “It’s too much for an old guy,” he joked.

At the Dr. Albert B. Consentino Middle School, Juli and Joe Morse’s dog Gypsy made the most of the storm -- a friendly, golden lightning bolt that shot back and forth between the couple’s two young children and the growing piles of snow late Sunday morning.

Ella Morris, 7, jumped into the snow as she and her brother, Jackson, 4, play behind Consentino Middle School in Haverhill where a foot of snow had fallen by mid-morning. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Ella Morris, 7, and Jackson Morris, 4, were focused mostly on their enterprise -- digging a tunnel in a snowdrift by the school. Gypsy kept trying to get their attention, rolling in the snow, nuzzling up to passersby -- but the two kids were preoccupied by the storm.

”I can’t see my boots!” Ella said, laughing.

For Juli Morse, a nurse, and Joe Morse, a worker with National Grid, Sunday was extra special: The two essential workers had the day off during a storm to spend with their family.

”We’re enjoying it,” said Juli Morse. “We’re off the clock, for once.”

And they were prepared for it: They bought sleds for their children Saturday, and Joe was up early snowblowing their driveway, they said. And after they go inside, they’ll have plenty of time to catch the afternoon’s Patriots game.

”We were ready,” said Joe Morse, 35. “We like a Sunday storm.”

Katie Mulholland, right, pushed her daughter Shyla, 7, as she tubed down the hill in Winnekenni Park in Haverhill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Carlos Morais, of Haverhill, snowshoed at Winnekenni Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Frank Perez used his snowblower to clear the snow on the road in front of his house. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.